Six people are dead after a sightseeing plane crashed near Ketchikan Thursday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew located the wreckage eight miles northeast of Ketchikan in the Misty Fjords area shortly after 2 p.m. The crew lowered two rescue swimmers to the scene, who reported no survivors, the statement read.
One pilot and five passengers were reportedly aboard the single-engine de Havilland Beaver aircraft, according to the release.
The five deceased passengers had been visiting Alaska on a Holland America cruise ship, the company confirmed Thursday evening.
“We can confirm that a float plane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved in an accident in Ketchikan, and there are no survivors. It was an independent tour not sold by Holland America Line. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.”
Officials have not released the identities of the six victims. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch report.