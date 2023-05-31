Mary Peltola

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola speaks with a supporter during a campaign event at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Patrick T. Fallon/TNS

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

As President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced they had reached a preliminary agreement on how much money the U.S. government could borrow, Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola was in Kodiak meeting with constituents and enjoying Crab Fest.

When she met with the Kodiak Daily Mirror Saturday afternoon, she expressed frustration over how the country had come to this fiscal place regarding whether the debt ceiling would be increased.

Kevin Bumgarner is publisher of the Kodiak Daily Mirror. This story first appeared in the KDM.