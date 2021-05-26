No Uber. No Lyft. And no rental cars available. What is an independent traveler to do when visiting Denali National Park?
The rental car shortage is a nationwide problem, not just a Denali challenge. But in an area with no public transportation system, it is especially concerning as the 2021 tourist season opens. It’s a problem the entire state is facing, and it is being met with a variety of solutions.
Explore Fairbanks posted a blog on its webpage to help travelers navigate a visit to the Interior without a rental car. A small business in Denali launched a shuttle system for visitors. And everyone is trying to buy vehicles, including individuals who are renting personal vehicles through the online car-sharing service Turo.
“This is an unprecedented time in the history of the industry, and it will likely never happen again,” said Peter Chapman, owner of Alaska Auto Rental, based in Fairbanks.
Reservations are up in the Denali area but some visitors are finding their well-laid plans thwarted by the sudden inability to rent a vehicle.
Ann and Terry Miller have operated the Denali Dome Home in Healy for decades, and this year is already a memorable one.
“In 32 years, I’ve never seen so many reservations come in so fast and so many cancellations go out,” Ann Miller said. “We have three lines, and they are constantly ringing.”
The Millers also operate Keys to Denali, a small car rental business. They still have a few cars available for rent, especially in August and September. But the overall shortage of rental cars is prompting some visitors to cancel their trip to Alaska.
“We are currently trying to save people’s vacations,” she said.
Chapman said his company has to triage a huge volume of requests every day for rental cars.
“Pretty consistently, since the beginning of the month, we get a month’s worth of inquiries every day and two months worth on one day,” he said.
The day that Alaska lifted the Covid testing mandate for inbound travelers, the call volume boomed. And when word of a rental car shortage broke in late April, the number of calls exploded.
The car rental shortage is the result of several factors: first, a microchip shortage, which has delayed delivery of new vehicles; secondly, many of the national companies took a conservative approach after last year’s dismal rental season due to Covid and kept their rental fleets small; thirdly, the incredibly high demand was somewhat unexpected.
Turo
Entrepreneurs see an opportunity, and many people are now renting their personal vehicles through the online car-sharing site Turo. It is a gamble that could pay off for individuals.
Healy resident Jennifer Baysinger thinks her Mazda CX5 may be the only vehicle from Denali National Park area listed on Turo. Although she was a little apprehensive about joining, she decided to go for it.
“My car is not brand new,” she said. “I own it.”
She replaced the windshield and tires, and the car is getting a thorough mechanical checkup before it hits the road with renters. She can control when the car is available and the $130/day fee will come in handy, she said.
“Everyone is in this together,” she said. “I don’t want a rental car to be the reason people aren’t visiting Denali.”
She has already had a lot of interest from visitors arriving by train.
Vehicle shortage
A Healy man shared that he was car shopping at a used car lot in Anchorage when someone showed up and bought 20 cars, on the spot.
“Yeah, that was probably me,” Chapman said.
He has been trying to boost his company’s inventory of vehicles to accommodate the huge demand.
“If there are more vehicles to buy, I would go buy them right now,” Chapman said.
There are normally 500 cars on the lot at Affordable Cars in Fairbanks. Last week, there were only 200 cars on the lot, and Shorty Williams said he is aggressively looking to buy vehicles. He sold many vehicles to rental companies and individuals who are now renting them online.
Shuttle service
In Denali, small business owner Bethany Boyd decided to confront the challenge head-on. She launched a shuttle service from Denali National Park to her business Denali Hostel & Cabins, 13 miles south of the park entrance. See www.denalihostel.com/shuttle.
“It just quickly turned from cars are hard to find, to they are super expensive, to they are all booked for the whole season, across the whole state,” she said. “We started scrambling.”
“We weren’t planning to offer a shuttle at the hostel this year, it’s expensive,” she said. “But with all this, oh my gosh, we have to get people to the property.”
Even buying the vehicles was stressful, she said. She found herself standing on the car lot in Anchorage, bidding against someone calling in from Dillingham.
She encourages visitors to come to Denali via the Alaska Railroad or to book a bus from Anchorage (The Park Connection) or Fairbanks (Alaska Tour & Travel’s van transfer from Fairbanks to Denali).
It was a stressful pre-season, but “no one could have seen this coming,” she said.
Rental advice
Chapman offered this advice to visitors trying to rent a car in Alaska this season.
“Book far in advance,” he said. “Make sure you have a confirmed, guaranteed reservation. You can’t over communicate with a rental car provider. When doing so, make sure you speak to someone in Alaska.”
It is normal practice for rental companies to overbook, with the expectation that a certain number of people will cancel,” he said. “When you have a high demand, low availability and no cancellations, it causes significant problems for people who are at the end of the line.”
So when you talk to the rental company, ask if they are currently overbooked for the dates you reserved. Ask them how they will accommodate you, if they are overbooked when you arrive.
