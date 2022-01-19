From thanking highway crews for clearing snow to encouraging civil discourse at the Capitol, lawmakers opened the 2022 session with short speeches and shout-outs for family members, constituents and staff.
The House and Senate convened in simultaneous separate sessions in Juneau Tuesday with little ceremony. But members of both chambers took advantage of floor time to identify and talk about issues important to them and their supporters.
Both chambers announced that lawmakers will meet in a joint session at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 for Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s State of the State address.
A flurry of bills were introduced, including a major reform of K-12 education funding by Rep. Andi Story. The bill would increase per-pupil funding that school districts get from the state, after six years of no changes.
“When school districts lose ground financially, it hurts kids through growing class sizes and fewer critical services, such as counselors and nurses,” said Story, a Juneau Democrat.
Bills and resolutions by Interior lawmakers included legislation by Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks that would tap oil and gas royalties to directly fund annual Permanent Fund dividends, in addition to using earnings from the Alaska Permanent Fund.
Republican Sen. Rob Myers’ resolutions for a state spending limit and to create a Truck Driver Appreciation Day also were introduced.
After opening remarks, lawmakers had the opportunity to make floor speeches. Sen. Click Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican, stood to express appreciation to the Department of Transportation highway workers who plowed and hauled snow from Alaska roads after recent storms, including in the Interior.
“Our frontline DOT workers are pulling double shifts to keep our roads clear and doing it understaffed and in my opinion underpaid, and they need a big thank you,” Bishop said, referring to storms in greater Fairbanks and Southeast Alaska that iced roads and shut down highways.
Leaders in both chambers also reminded lawmakers to keep interactions civil.
Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich encouraged senators to have open and constructive communication with House members and with the governor. “What works best in the Senate is our ability to work together to ensure we are working in the best interests of the state of Alaska,” Begich told lawmakers.
House Majority Leader Louise Stutes had a stern warning for lawmakers. “Decorum will return to this House. Any conduct unbecoming of this chamber will no longer be tolerated and will be met with a swift gavel. We must come together as a body and work together,” Stutes said.
She said that impugning fellow lawmakers will not be tolerated during floor proceedings, which includes misusing special orders to carry out personal agendas against colleagues.
Two representatives later stood to express concerns about continued face-masking mandates at the Capitol complex. The Legislative Council just extended Covid health protocols that require masking in public areas and regular testing for lawmakers and their staff.
Republican Rep. Kevin McCabe of Big Lake said there had been a limit to medical advice on Covid health protocols adopted at the Legislature.
“I am dismayed that the committee that met yesterday refused to hear the second opinion of a second doctor that as a consequence resulted in these,” McCabe said, holding up a face mask. Under the Legislature’s Covid policy, lawmakers are allowed to take off their masks to speak on the floor, but must put them back on while in the chambers.
Rep. David Eastman, a Wasilla Republican, followed up with a speech on a topic he called tyranny. “To be cured against one’s will is to be put on a level of those who have not reached the age of reason or classified as imbeciles,” said Eastman, who has been vocal against masking and vaccine mandates.
Said Stutes: “We all want to say goodbye to the masks but masking is something we want to do to protect ourselves and members.”