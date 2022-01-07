Fairbanks’ oldest church building, currently located in Pioneer Park, stands renewed following a large-scale rehabilitation and slight interior facelift, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes.
The rehab to the 117-year-old First Presbyterian Church, also known as Cabin 15 in the park, included upgrades to its structural supports as well as interior cracks to its plaster and paint.
Hayes said the work was completed in September.
“It took about a year from design to completing the work,” Hayes said during a brief tour Wednesday. “We worked with our contractor and public works department and it was not a short process.”
A step inside reveals a simple building, with one main worship room, restrooms on the second story and a small back room for storage. The chapel’s walls are painted a eggshell white and illuminated by hanging light fixtures. A set of eight wooden pews — four on either side — provide seating for up to 50 people, enough for a small congregation facing a large portrait of Jesus Christ. Dim January light streams in from stained glass windows from the front of the church room.
The borough also replaced the church’s shingle roof with a metal roof to endure harsh Interior winters.
“When the Masonic Temple collapsed a few years ago, we knew because of the snow loads that this was a building we had to make some upgrades to,” Hayes said.
The second-story sloped roof of the historic Masonic Temple on First Avenue collapsed due to a heavy snow load in March 2018 after surviving 112 years of fires, floods and earthquakes.
Hayes said the borough assessed the chapel building’s structure and went to work shoring it up. Prior to the rehabilitation, Hayes said that the sides of the chapel had noticeable bowing from decades of wear and tear.
Upgrades included adding beam supports inside the main building and on the roof access.
“We had to open up a hole underneath the window above the door where we had to slide the beams in,” Hayes said.
Beams were also added into the building’s foundation as well.
“A lot of those foundation sections the church is built on were rotted, so we replaced those rotted sections with new beams, and put protection over them to prevent water from getting into the foundation,” Hayes said. “Instead of having all of the pressure on the outside walls, the whole roof structure is held up by all of the new beams.”
In addition to patching up cracks in the wall and a fresh coat of paint, the borough installed new carpet to create more traction.
“We put a lot of tender love and care into this building over the past year,” Hayes said. “Hopefully we can have the First Presbyterian Church with us for at least another 50 years.”
Hayes said contractors worked around the lighting fixtures and stained glass windows during the renovation, without a need to remove them.
The borough rents the chapel out for weddings and other small events. The current Covid-19 pandemic put a temporary hold on its use before resuming its use last year.
“It’s a very popular venue, especially for weddings,” Hayes said. “You can find a lot of people in Fairbanks that were married here, knew someone who was married here, or had their kids married here over a lot of generations.”
The Fairbanks Anglican Church of the Redeemer also holds Sunday service in the chapel, according to Hayes.
Pastor Stephen Cooper, who has led the congregation of about two dozen since his ordination in 2018, said he’s seen a bit of improvements since the rehabilitation project finished, but otherwise remains the same.
“I do see some improvements. It was a little skewed and now it’s much better but the interior is quite similar to what it was before,” Cooper said.
The Church of the Redeemer has held service in the chapel since 1984. Cooper, a retired attorney, helped lead worship services since the 1980s, well before his ordination.
“It’s very handy and it is centrally located and serves the purpose,” Cooper said. “It’s a nice setting and has a simple feeling. It’s a very basic, frontier-style building.”
The chapel, originally the First Presbyterian Church, was one of at least two churches first constructed in Fairbanks in 1904, according to historical architect and author Janet Matheson.
Matheson highlighted the chapel in her 1985 book “Fairbanks: A City Historic Building Survey.”
The 1,176-square-foot chapel was built by minister, naturalist and writer Dr. S. Hall Young for $5,500, along with a small house according to Mathesons’s book.
The building was originally located at the corner of Cushman Street and Seventh Avenue. The First Presbyterian Church was relocated east in the 1930s, renamed the Young Memorial Hall and a new church was built.
The chapel was later moved to Pioneer Park in 1966. The chapel’s stained glass front windows came from the First Presbyterian Mission cabin at the nearby settlement, Chena, that was later disbanded.