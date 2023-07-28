The Department of Public Safety’s Sex Assault Kit Tracking System recently went live across Alaska.
According to a DPS news release, the software allows survivors of sexual assault to track the progress of their kit in an online portal.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Department of Public Safety’s Sex Assault Kit Tracking System recently went live across Alaska.
According to a DPS news release, the software allows survivors of sexual assault to track the progress of their kit in an online portal.
Medical professionals will give instructions to survivors on how to access the online system when sexual assault kit evidence is collected. DPS started implementing the system regionally in June. Now, every sexual assault kit collected will be trackable in the new system.
The Alaska Crime Lab has reduced its number of untested Sexual Assault Kits (SAK) by 98% over six years, from 3,484 in 2017 to 75 in 2022. The Legislature mandated a 12-month turnaround time for the testing of SAKs in 2019 and later reduced it to six months.
“My administration was proud to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits shortly after taking office and we are providing the Department of Public Safety, Law, and Corrections with the resources that they need to make our state a safer place,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said. “While there is still more work to do to address the scourge of sexual assault that plagues our state, this is a positive step in the right direction.”
DPS was awarded the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence — Inventory, Tracking and Reporting (SAFE-ITR) grant in November, 2020, from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The $998,791 grant funded the cost of the software and two new positions to manage the system.
David Kanaris, the director of the Alaska Crime Lab, told the News-Miner in February that the goal of the statewide tracking system is to provide more accountability and transparency as survivors engage with the criminal justice system.
Every kit will have a barcode that can give DPS a real-time inventory, Kanaris explained. While the victims can track where their kit is in the process of being tested and analyzed, the system has no personal identifying information and will not provide test results, Kanaris said.
“After the State of Alaska completed the processing of our untested sexual assault kits from across the state, one of the recommendations from the working group was to enable this trauma informed tracking system for survivors,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said. “This new system will allow a survivor that has submitted a kit to view the status and location of their kit without contacting the law enforcement officer investigating the crime.”
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.