Highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, has landed in Alaska. The extremely contagious virus traveled to the state with migrating birds and since then several wild and domestic birds have tested positive, according to Alaska State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach. The virus poses little risk to human health but is extremely contagious among birds.
The first case of avian influenza was confirmed in Alaska in late April, in a noncommercial flock of chickens and ducks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. Several more cases were confirmed in the next few weeks, including a Canada goose in Delta Junction as well as several geese in Anchorage and bald eagles in Southwest Alaska. There have been no reports of bird flu in Fairbanks thus far.
The Alaska Office of the State Veterinarian is working with the Alaska Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to test birds in the state.
Avian influenza spreads either directly from an infected bird to a healthy bird or indirectly through contaminated material. Birds infected with the virus typically display a variety of symptoms, including a lack of energy and appetite and poor coordination. Birds may lay fewer eggs, and the eggs may be abnormal. Various parts of birds’ bodies may appear purple or swollen. Birds may also have diarrhea, nasal discharge and may cough and sneeze.
One person was infected with bird flu in the U.S. this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person had direct exposure with poultry infected with the virus and has since recovered.
Although transference to humans is rare, Alaskans should be especially careful to avoid interacting with wild birds this summer.
Flock owners should take extra measures to protect their birds from having contact with wild birds, including making sure the virus is not transmitted between flocks on shoes, clothing or tools.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has several recommendations for bird hunters. Hunters should not harvest animals that appear sick, and should wear disposable gloves when handling the carcasses. Alaskans should also cook meat thoroughly (to an internal temperature of 165 degrees) before eating.
All Alaskans should report any dead or sick birds to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Alaska Sick and Dead Bird Hotline at 866-527-3358.
More information about avian influenza cases in Alaska can be found at the Alaska State Vet’s website, dec.alaska.gov/eh/vet.