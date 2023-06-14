Alaska's senators

News-Miner

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan

 News-Miner

U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski have authored a bill that would create a new Twelfth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals out of seven states currently part of the Ninth Circuit.

“The Judicial Efficiency Improvement Act will help reduce the Ninth Circuit’s unmanageable caseload, which has resulted in years of backlogs, delays, and frustration. A new Twelfth Circuit will better serve Alaskans and other Western states,” Murkowski said in a release from her office.