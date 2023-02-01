For the second straight day, Alaska finds itself in the crosshairs of public debate over the potential environmental impact of proposed projects.

This time the debate is over a supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) released by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) regarding ConocoPhillips’ impending Willow project. If completed, Willow will be the westernmost oil field on Alaska’s North Slope. The location is the northeast corner of the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.

Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hnuwer@newsminer.com or 907-459-7562.