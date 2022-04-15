U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski are calling on U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth to take specific actions to address the high number of suicides among Alaska soldiers.
The Alaska senators joined Rep. Jackie Speier of California, who chairs the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, to send a letter to Wormuth urging better access to care and improvements in resources.
The letter follows a Pentagon order in March to establish an independent panel to investigate suicides at Alaska military bases.
In the letter, released Wednesday, the senators pointed to Alaska-specific problems that may contribute to suicide risks among service members. They include a shortage of clinicians for timely care, a lack of shuttle and ride-sharing options for soldiers to leave bases, and the daily stress of living in a remote sub-zero climate.
The April 8, 2022, letter states that problems are “especially acute at Fort Wainwright, a duty station for which many are not adequately screened or prepared. When soldiers need help dealing with these stressors, they face exorbitant wait times before being able to meet with a clinician for one-on-one behavioral or mental health treatment. As it stands, we are failing our service members,” the letter states.
Military suicides are on the rise in Alaska and across the nation. In Alaska, suicides among military members doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to the letter.
There were 17 suspected or confirmed Army suicides, USA Today reported, far more than any other military branch in Alaska. Alaska has three Army bases — Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely in Fairbanks, and Fort Richardson in Anchorage.
“We need to do everything in our power to turn this tide and be there for our service members — to get them the proper help they need so suicide is never the answer,” Murkowski said. “This includes working to ensure there are enough mental health providers to serve those who are defending our nation.”
“Alaska is home to thousands of military service members and more veterans per capita than any other state. But along with that proud distinction, our state also has horrifically high rates of military suicide,” said Sullivan, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
“Even when a service member musters the courage to seek help, it can take 60 days to actually see a professional — and, as we’re seeing, these brave Americans rarely have 60 days.”
The senators joined Speier to make specific recommendations to bring down the rate and risk of military suicides.
They asked that the Army not send soldiers from warm climates to Alaska on their first tour of duty. They recommended that service members with existing or recent mental health challenges not be assigned to Alaska duty.
The letter also asks for the Army to:
• Provide care within two weeks of soldiers seeking help. “ The behavioral health capacity at Fort Wainwright and Fort Richardson is insufficient because there are insufficient numbers of providers,” according to the letter, which states that currently there are 11 open slots for mental health providers at Fort Wainwright.
• Optimize tele-health services. The senators asked that the pool of providers available via video calls be expanded regardless of their geographic location.
• Improve programs that prepare soldiers and their families for living in Alaska.
• Increase incentive pay for service in Alaska, where the internet may run to $200 a month, and buying plane tickets to visit family out of state can be prohibitive.
• Enhance screenings and supplements for Vitamin D deficiency to offset depression associated with UV light loss in the winter.
• Ensure adequate housing in a timely manner for soldiers arriving to Alaska. “We heard multiple, detailed accounts of service members living in bunk beds in the Fort Wainwright welcome center for over three months with little to no storage space for gear or personal items,” the letter states.
• Improve transportation, including with shuttles and ride-sharing, for service members who do not have vehicles and cannot easily leave the base, which may heighten their “sense of isolation.”