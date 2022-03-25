Alaska’s two U.S. senators gave speeches on the Senate floor this week that honored the late Rep. Don Young for his work to approve the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
An Alaska memorial for Young was announced late Thursday. The public service will be at Anchorage Baptist Temple at 11 a.m., April 2. Young also will honored next week at public and private services in the Washington, D.C., area.
On Wednesday, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan remembered Young for his focus on opening Alaska’s economy to natural resource development, including the establishment of the 800-mile oil pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.
“Once in office, Don Young never stopped winning for Alaska,” Murkowski said in a 16-minute speech in the Senate chamber. “In his first year, he helped authorize the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which has been the economic backbone of our state ever since.”
As a new congressman in 1973, Young’s legislation effectively halted legal and environmental challenges to the proposed oil pipeline. It was built three years later.
Sullivan also recalled legislative work by Young that led to the development of Alaska’s natural resources and shaped the state’s economy.
“The day after he was sworn in there was a hearing on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Act. Don successfully pushed through an amendment that said no more studies, no more litigation. We are building the Trans-Alaska Pipeline system now,” Sullivan said, noting that Young’s amendment passed by four votes.
“And Alaska’s history was changed forever. America’s history was changed forever,” Sullivan said in a 20-minute floor speech that followed Murkowski’s address.
Both senators remembered Young for his advocacy of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. The act, adopted in 1976, “transformed America’s fishing industry,” Sullivan said.
Young pushed for expanding U.S. waters for fishermen from three miles to 200 miles. “He kept foreign fishermen from plundering our fish,” Sullivan said.
“There are so many legislative accomplishments in the congressman’s life,” Murkowski said. “He was a passionate man about Alaska and Alaskans.”
She also highlighted Young’s work on the Magnuson-Stevens Act and maintaining Alaska’s “world-class fisheries.”
She noted Young’s 2017 legislation to open up a portion of the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge to drilling and energy development. “His commitment to energy security should be appreciated more than ever today,” Murkowski said.
“From his first day through his last, Don Young gave it his all,” Murkowski said about Young’s record 25 terms in the House. “And, as a true man of the people, he was the perfect Alaskan to serve in the people’s chamber.”