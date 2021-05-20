The Alaska Senate has approved its version of the state spending plan and agreed to a Permanent Fund dividend that would be the highest in state history.
The Senate approved a Permanent Fund dividend payout of an estimated $2,300. But the amount is preliminary and has not been finalized.
The proposed dividend would exceed spending limits on the fund and require withdrawing $1.5 billion more from the earnings reserve than anticipated.
The Alaska House and Senate now have approved versions of the state operating budget, with three negotiators from each chamber tasked with a compromise bill that includes construction projects and the Permanent Fund dividend.
Conference members from the Senate are Click Bishop, Donny Olson and Bert Stedman. House conference members are Reps. Neal Foster, Kelly Merrick and Steve Thompson.
The first of two special 30-day sessions of the Alaska Legislature started Thursday for lawmakers to finish the state’s business.
The Alaska Senate on Wednesday approved an operating budget for fiscal year 2022, after the House finalized its version earlier this month.
The Senate Finance Committee had set the Permanent Fund dividend at $1,000.
Sen. Mike Shower, a Wasilla Republican, increased the proposed amount in an amendment that the Senate adopted, on a 12-8 vote.
Opponents said that spending more from the Permanent Fund would mean there is less to invest for the future.
Stedman, who co-chairs the Senate Finance Committee, warned against the higher amount.
He said paying $1,000 will enable the Permanent Fund to be sustainable and benefit future generations.
The Alaska Permanent Fund is valued at nearly $79 billion.
The Legislature is committed to growing the fund to offset the costs of government and avoid new taxes.
The following are Permanent Fund dividend payouts for calendar years 2015-2020:
• 2015 - $2,072
• 2016 - $1,022
• 2017 - $1,100
• 2018 - $1,600
• 2019 - $1,606
• 2020 - $992
