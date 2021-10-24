Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the Republican primary, sat down for a 30-minute interview with the News-Miner.
Tshibaka, who has been endorsed by the Alaska GOP and former President Donald Trump, talked about her reason for running, her political philosophy and her vision for Alaska’s future. Here are excerpts from that interview:
Why she is running: “I am a daughter of Alaska. Alaskans made our story. I am only sitting here before you today as a candidate for U.S. Senate because my mom got an oil job. Alaskans supported us and built us up as a family. I owe everything to this state.”
Her approach to politics: “You maintain principles and compromise preferences to get work done. You have to stay tethered to where those principles come from. We have Alaska values and those Alaska values are really critical to us. We know who we are, what we believe and what matters.”
On Sen. Lisa Murkowski: “She was the deciding vote to pass for [Interior Secretary] Deb Haaland, who has a track record of opposing fossil fuel development in America, and we have seen that play out. It became clear Murkowski is not playing on team Alaska any longer.”
On former President Donald Trump: “President Trump won Alaska twice by double digits in both elections. Alaskans realize that his policies are good for our state. His economic policies, his support of our military, his tax cuts … We especially feel it now with Biden in office that an Alaska under President Trump is better than an Alaska under Joe Biden. Having the support and endorsement of President Trump, who is great for Alaska, is a real honor.”
Fossil fuels and climate change: “Alaskans care more about our environment than any bureaucrat in the Beltway thousands of miles away. Our companies are doing very innovative things to become extremely as close to carbon neutral or carbon zero as they can. We’ve got to identify the hypocrisy of the Biden administration to say they are super concerned about climate change, but they are outsourcing our energy production to countries with far worse energy standards to ours.”
Mining development in the Interior: “Rare earth minerals, mining is one of the best resources that Alaska has. Resource development is the key to Alaska jobs … We have most of the rare earth minerals that America needs. We can produce jobs, and we can produce environmentally friendly jobs in resource production. Doing it here is a genius idea.”
Reimagining the Fairbanks economy: “We have some investment but we could have so much more. Many people have talked about the location of Fairbanks and just north of Fairbanks for places to develop greater space capacity, greater intelligence community capacity [and] basically thinking of Alaska as a second Pentagon because of our geographic proximity to Russia, China, North Korea, Indonesia, etc. Imagine what we could do with the economy and the university here if we brought in that kind of capacity and resource.”