Alaskans soon may be able to carry digital driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state ID cards on smart phones and other mobile devices, under a bill sponsored by Sen. Scott Kawasaki.
“These devices provide convenient communication, information and entertainment such that there is almost no aspect of life that smartphones have not made easier,” said Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat.
Kawasaki’s bill would enable the Division of Motor Vehicles to adopt regulations for electronic forms of driver’s licenses, permits and IDs.
The state-issued cards would not replace plastic cards carried in purses and billfolds but provide a convenience to Alaskans who opt to store them in their virtual wallets.
The Senate Affairs Committee will hear public testimony Thursday on Senate Bill 194, which would let Alaskans carry digital driver's licenses, learner's permits and state IDs on cell phones and other smart devices.
(The bill had been scheduled for a Tuesday hearing, which was delayed because a committee hearing that included other bills ran late.)
“Alaskans are currently required to carry physical driver’s licenses and permits when driving or operating a vehicle. This bill will allow them to use applications like Apple Wallet for iPhones to show their credentials when requested by peace officers, including local law enforcement or DPS [Department of Public Safety] personnel,” Kawasaki said.
Apple recently introduced a digital wallet to make it easy for people to add state-issued digital driver’s licenses and ID cards to smart devices.
“Alaskans are able to use their phones to pay for things at stores, show proof of auto insurance, and display hunting and fishing licenses. This bill would expand the convenience by permitting Alaskans to have electronic driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state IDs on their phones, too,” said Stuart Relay, an aide to Kawasaki.
The bill also spells out protections for the privacy of the license holder and smart device user.
The bill would prohibit state and local police from searching, viewing or accessing other contents o na mobile device when viewing an e-license or state ID, Kawasaki said. The legislation also ensures that law enforcement will not face liability “resulting from damage to the electronic device, except for intentional misconduct,” he added.
Arizona is the only state so far to recognize a state-issued digital driver’s license or identification card as a legitimate ID. Alaska is among a handful of states that may follow, with California and Texas considering similar measures.
Known as a DDL for short, digital driver’s licenses are not screenshots or imaged copies of a driver’s license or state ID.
State governments have begun to work with technology vendors to set up a system for establishing, verifying and storing driver’s licenses and state ID cards digitally on Android and Apple devices.
Kawasaki noted that Alaskans have been allowed to use their smartphones to display proof of insurance since 2013 and fishing and hunting licenses since 2018.
“Therefore, it is logical that Alaskans be allowed to use their smartphones to display electronic versions of their drivers licenses, drivers permits and state identification cards,” Kawasaki said.