A bill sponsored by a Nome senator seeks to close the commercial salmon fishery in Area M for a month in order to allow chum and king salmon populations to recover. The area covers a portion of the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands.
In his sponsor statement, Sen. Donald Olson (D-Golovin) said the bill seeks to address the salmon population crashes of the past two years in the Yukon and Kuskokwim river watersheds across Western and Interior Alaska. “I have many constituents who are concerned about this issue,” Olson told the Senate Judiciary Committee in a Friday hearing that took public testimony. Olson wrote the Yukon chinook and summer chum populations crashed by 90% in 2021, while commercial fisheries in the Area M reported record harvests and a 1.16 million chum bycatch.
“The fisheries today are in a crisis mode,” Olson said. “We know that because the fishing stock runs have been low ... and disastrous for the last few years that we’ve had fisheries disaster declarations going on out there.”
A closure from June 10 to June 30 in Area M would allow “those fish bound for their natal streams in Western and Interior Alaska to have a fighting chance to reach their spawning grounds.”
Olson also criticized a February decision by the Alaska Board of Fisheries to narrowly vote on a proposition that would have reduced commercial fisheries time in Area M by 60%; what passed instead involved a 12% reduction time. The proposition had been sponsored by the Fairbanks area advisory committee.
“There were plenty of things they could have done ... you could have placed a restriction on some of these ongoing trips that can harvest,” Olson said.
A fiscal note from the Alaska Department of Revenue Tax Division said the closure could cost the state $714,000 in revenue collected from the state’s raw fish tax and seafood marketing assessment. Raw fish tax revenues are often split with municipalities where the fish are received or processed.
Olson himself acknowledged that any closure will have an adverse impact on commercial fisherman. But he added that Gov. William Egan took similar steps in the 1960s to curtail what Olson deemed “colonial mindset” of external groups overfishing Alaska waters.
“I realize this bill is a drastic step but if we don’t go back what Gov. Egan did, we’re looking at extinct fisheries,” Olson said.
Some of the salmon bycatch is shipped up the river watershed to impacted households “but it’s not what they’re used to.”
He noted once-vibrant summer fish camps on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers are now empty.
“It’s a disaster,” Olson said. “There will be an exodus from the area going into the Anchorage area.”
Alaska Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent Lang said he shares Olson’s concerns on poor fish runs that impact food security. However, he said it’s a complex issue and salmon bycatch is part of multiple mix-stock fisheries including pollock and cod.
“Should all fisheries be closed if they harvest even a single chum destined for coastal or Western Alaska?” Lang asked. He said data on the mixed stock fisheries remain essential. Some fish, he said, come from Bristol Bay and other regions.
Studies in recent years, he said, also indicate six of 10 chum harvested are of Asian origin and only two of Western Alaskan origin.
Lang said that a policy similar to Olson’s bill was implemented in the early 2000s but had little affect on the number of harvested chum.
The fishery board’s ultimate decision in February, he said, does place safeguards and catch limits in place. Actions put in place for 2022, he said, cut chum harvest by half over 2021.
Mixed opinions on the bill
Olson’s bill drew conflicted responses from residents and the fishing industry, with many weighing in during public testimony Friday.
Brian Ridley, chief and chair of the Tanana Chiefs Conference, said there’s a lack of sustainable fisheries management. TCC backed the original proposition that failed in February.
“The Board of Fish ignored testimony and failed to prioritize sustainability over commercial sales in blatant violation of regulatory and statutory requirements,” Ridley said.
Ridley added TCC recognizes bycatch alone isn’t responsible for the Yukon/Kuskokwim salmon collapse but stressed the overall picture.
“The situation on the Yukon alone has become so dire that it’s reached the point where every chum and chinook salmon counts,” Ridley said. He added villages and Alaska Native tribes depend on salmon for economic, cultural and nutritional needs.
Ernie Weiss, the Aleutians East Borough natural resources director, however, said the board of fisheries decision reflected sound science and management practices.
“They will significantly reduce chum harvest,” Weiss said. “They have not even had a chance to be implemented.”
Weiss added that reports show bycatch alone isn’t a factor in declining chum and chinook population — it is also a result of climate change and foreign fish populations.
“The Aleutians East Borough wants these Yukon-Kuskokwim salmon fisheries to bounce back but closing the Area M will not fix the issue,” Weiss said. “It will, however, hurt a lot of borough and community fisheries and will set a terrible precedent.”
Olson’s bill has garnered local support, with Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski and Fairbanks City Councilmember Lonny Marney sponsoring resolutions to back it. Both the Borough Assembly and the Fairbanks City Council will consider the resolutions at their respective meetings next week.
The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the Assembly meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.
North Pole Councilmember Aino Welch, at a April 17 meeting, signaled she would sponsor a similar resolution.
The resolutions includes average summer chum and king salmon runs for the Yukon, Chena and total count from 2018 to 2022.