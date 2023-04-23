A bill sponsored by a Nome senator seeks to close the commercial salmon fishery in Area M for a month in order to allow chum and king salmon populations to recover. The area covers a portion of the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands.

In his sponsor statement, Sen. Donald Olson (D-Golovin) said the bill seeks to address the salmon population crashes of the past two years in the Yukon and Kuskokwim river watersheds across Western and Interior Alaska. “I have many constituents who are concerned about this issue,” Olson told the Senate Judiciary Committee in a Friday hearing that took public testimony. Olson wrote the Yukon chinook and summer chum populations crashed by 90% in 2021, while commercial fisheries in the Area M reported record harvests and a 1.16 million chum bycatch.

