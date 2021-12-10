Sen. Dan Sullivan, in a floor speech this week, assailed the Biden administration for issuing 20 executive orders and actions in 2021 that limit the Alaska economy.
Many of the orders and actions Sullivan identified restrict and/or target natural resource development, including in the areas of energy, logging and mining.
“There is no state in America getting this kind of attention from the Biden administration, and we don’t want it,” Sullivan said in the 30-minute Senate floor speech.
The 20 orders and actions include the Biden administration decision to halt further oil and gas activity in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and suspend energy leases the Trump administration sold there.
In January 2021, Biden signed executive orders to hold off on new oil and gas leasing while the Interior Department reviewed existing regulatory practices. The administration also initiated a review of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve that could ban drilling there.
Sullivan’s list identified a Biden administration decision to overturn an exemption to the so-called Roadless Rule Protection in the Tongass National Forest. The exemption, initiated under former President Trump, allowed for clearcutting in America’s largest national forest.
The Biden administration halted the exemption, effectively stopping major road construction that could facilitate large-scale, industrial logging there.
Sullivan described the series of executive orders and actions from January through November, as “a war against Alaska” by the Biden administration.
By placing restrictions on resource development, the Biden administration is targeting Alaska jobs, particularly in rural areas, Sullivan said. “Real families, real communities are being hurt,” he said.
Sullivan also noted a Biden administration action that delayed an increase in undeveloped lands available for allotment to Vietnam veterans who are Native Alaskans.