U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that she represents Alaskans in Congress and not the Republican National Committee, in response to a CNN reporter’s question Sunday over her objection to the party's description of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as “legitimate political discourse.”
"I'm not here to be the representative of the Republican Party. I'm here to be the representative for Alaskan people. And I take that charge very, very seriously,” Murkowski told interviewer Jake Tapper Sunday on “State of the Union,” a CNN news show.
“So, when there is a conflict, when the party is taking an approach or saying things that I think are just absolutely wrong, I think it's my responsibility, as an Alaskan senator speaking out for Alaskans, to just speak the truth," Murkowski said.
Murkowski was responding to a question by Tapper over her differences with the RNC and national Republican leaders.
Tapper had asked Murkowski: "It's a weird time, though, for partisan politics, right? And I dare say it's a little weirder for Republicans right now. ... It must be uncomfortable to be a non-rigidly partisan person during this period."
Murkowski responded: “During this part — period, yes.” Murkowski then explained how she sees her role as an elected member of Congress.
“But it can be uncomfortable, it can be uncomfortable when you say, 'I’m not going to align myself neatly with what the party is saying just because the party is saying.' You’ve got to be comfortable enough in who you are and who you represent and why you’re here.”
At issue are statements Murkowski reiterated Saturday about the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, which she described as unlawful. Murkowski was disputing statements by some GOP leaders that a House committee investigation into the violence is an attempt to obstruct “legitimate political discourse.”
Murkowski tweeted her concerns on social media after the Republican National Committee (RNC) censured Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for sitting on the committee reviewing the Capitol violence.
"What happened on January 6, 2021 was an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol. We must not legitimize those actions which resulted in loss of life and we must learn from that horrible event so history does not repeat itself," Murkowski said on Twitter.
Murkowski also tweeted: "As Americans we must acknowledge those tragic events, and we cannot allow a false narrative to be created. We cannot deny the truth — to suggest it was 'legitimate political discourse' is just wrong."
Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.