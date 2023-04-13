Sen. Lisa Murkowski

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses the Alaska Legislature Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Juneau. Behind her is Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla.

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), are in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The congressional delegation met with Ukrainian leaders on a variety of topics, including military readiness, energy security, accountability of foreign assistance, and the rebuild of Ukraine. They were also joined by UNITED24 Ambassador, West Virginia native and country music artist Brad Paisley.