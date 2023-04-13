U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), are in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The congressional delegation met with Ukrainian leaders on a variety of topics, including military readiness, energy security, accountability of foreign assistance, and the rebuild of Ukraine. They were also joined by UNITED24 Ambassador, West Virginia native and country music artist Brad Paisley.
“For more than a year, the people of Ukraine have stood against the unspeakable atrocities unleashed against them by Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is an inspiration to the world, and it was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy to reiterate our unwavering bipartisan support for their sovereignty and fledgling democracy,” Murkowski, a senior member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, said in a release. “Despite the incredible hardships the Ukrainian people are enduring, they continue to show there are few things more powerful than a democracy fueled by unity and hope. As I return home, I’m more thankful than ever for the blessings of our American democracy, and more committed than ever to ensuring that Congress provides the assistance that Ukraine needs.”