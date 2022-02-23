U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski urged the Alaska Legislature to find solutions to the housing shortage impacting military families in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
In her annual address to lawmakers, Murkowski underscored the immediate housing needs for service members and their families as the presence of the U.S. military grows in the Interior.
She highlighted the importance of Eielson Air Force Base to Alaska and the nation’s security. Murkowski noted that Eielson is expanding its fleet of fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters to make Alaska one of the more heavily defended airspaces on the planet.
“This is a complete 180-degree turn from 2005, when Eielson was threatened with closure,” Murkowski said. “This speaks to the strategic military position that Alaska occupies.”
She also spoke about plans by the U.S. military to locate a micro-nuclear reactor at Eielson, which will be the first U.S. air force base to have an advanced nuclear power plant.
“This is quite significant, and not by accident. We [the Alaska delegation] urged the military to look at Alaska,” Murkowski told lawmakers.
A new generation of compact nuclear reactors under development will provide opportunities for Alaska communities, military bases and industries with high energy costs, she said.
Murkowski noted for example that some mining projects are in remote locations that would benefit from a portable micro-reactor because there is no power source.
In a question-and-answer session that followed her speech, Murkowski heard from Rep. Click Bishop, who urged the senator and her staff to help manage “overreach” by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with permitting and review of mineral projects in Alaska. “They need to let us develop our resources in this state,” said Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican.
Murkowski spent 45 minutes talking to lawmakers and answering their questions in the House chamber after the address. Her speech touched on issues important to Alaska’s welfare and economy, including tourism and natural resource development.
“These past two years have been hard. As I stand here I am optimistic,” Murkowski said. “Alaska is positioned well for a new era of growth, opportunity and prosperity.”
She emphasized the importance for Alaska to apply for federal infrastructure dollars that will be delivered to communities and states under a competitive grant process.
Murkowski’s role in Congress was key to the bipartisan package of infrastructure dollars for updating roads, bridges and ports as well as providing remote communities with broadband and clean water.
“We need your help to build Alaskans’ capacity to apply for these grants,” Murkowski told lawmakers.
Murkowski noted that federal dollars for Alaska’s infrastructure already are arriving, including $608 million for expanding the Port of Nome and for rebuilding Denali Park Road at Denali National Park and Preserve. “There is a lot more to come,” she said.
Murkowski’s office is hosting an Anchorage symposium on April 11 that is free and open to any Alaskan to learn about the grant funds and how to apply. “We see this as a one-stop shop for information,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski described the Infrastructure and Jobs Act as “one of the most consequential measures” she has worked on for Alaska. She applauded Rep. Don Young for using his tenure and influence “to put aside the partisan pressure and round up the votes on the House side” for the bill’s adoption.
“Over the next five years I promise you sustained benefits to rural and urban communities across the state — more and better roads, repairs to some 140 structurally deficient bridges, new and improved ports and airports, and a revitalized marine highway system,” Murkowski said.
“As we gain those benefits, we are going to be creating jobs. We will grow our economy. We will improve Alaskans’ quality of life and leave a better developed yet still beautiful state for our children,” Murkowski said.