Sen. Lisa Murkowski slammed the U.S. Interior Department for failing to respond quickly and with enough resources to battle Alaska wildfires that have burned more than 2.5 million acres this summer.
Murkowski called on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland this week to explain how federal dollars from the infrastructure bill for wildfire mitigation and readiness are being used to support firefighting in a record-setting summer wildfire season in Alaska.
Cooler temperatures enabled crews to make progress Friday on wildfires in the Interior and statewide. But the state is on track to have one of the largest wildfire seasons on record, according to climate specialists.
Of the $1.5 billion in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act for the Wildland Fire Management Program, more than $400 million has been allocated for the states in 2022, Haaland told Murkowski in a Senate hearing.
“I think it goes without saying, but Alaska desperately needs funding to conduct hazardous fuels reduction. Can you tell me how much of the infrastructure money has been distributed and how soon you expect to see that funding get out the door?” Murkowski asked Haaland.
Dry conditions and frequent lightning strikes are contributing to wildland fire threats in Alaska.
The exchange between Murkowski and the Interior secretary occurred during a hearing Wednesday on the fiscal 2023 budget for the Interior Department, which totals $18 billion.
Murkowski sits on the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, which was reviewing the Biden administration’s spending plan.
“Some programs will take longer to implement fully because of upfront planning and other requirements,” Haaland started to explain, when Murkowski interrupted her.
Murkowski said that if there are delays in getting the dollars to state firefighting programs, she needs to know about it.
“The states have plenty of plans out there. If we are waiting on plans, there are places on fire. What more can we do to get funds out the door?” Murkowski asked.
Haaland said she would follow up with the U.S. Forest Service and with Murkowski’s staff to ensure a rapid response.
The Interior Department and the U.S. Forest Service also will send an additional $120 million to supplement salaries for wildland firefighters to raise everyone’s pay, Haaland said.
Oil drilling and the Willow project
Murkowski also discussed in opening remarks the need for final approval for drilling on the Willow project.
She noted that remote communities like Yakitak are paying more than $7 per gallon for gas, as demand for oil globally exceeds supplies.
“I am one who believes that we need to use tools at our disposal to improve our energy security,” Murkowski said. “Alaska stands ready and able to be a solution.”
“We have a resource that we need right now and that the world needs right now. And it is not just for fuels. Everything we use has some aspect of petroleum in it,” she said.
“Until we can figure out that substitute, this petroleum base that powers and allows us to function is something in demand, and we can choose to look to others and make ourselves vulnerable,” Murkowski said.
President Biden was in Saudi Arabia Friday to address rising gas prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan on Thursday criticized the president for seeking foreign oil when there are domestic supplies in Alaska and other energy states.
The president is “begging dictators around the world — this week, in Saudi Arabia — to produce more oil when states, like Alaska, have untapped resources waiting to be produced by American workers,” Sullivan said.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on social media that the president “doesn’t need to fist bump with the Saudis for more oil,” in reference to images of Biden meeting Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. “He needs to unleash America’s energy dominance,” Dunleavy said.