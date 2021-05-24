Iceland’s president has awarded Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski Iceland’s highest honor — the Order of the Falcon — for her work on Arctic diplomacy and to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Iceland President Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson presented the Icelandic Order of the Falcon to Murkowski during the Arctic Council Ministerial, also attended by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.
The U.S. Embassy of Iceland in Washington, D.C., recognized the award presentation on social media.
“Congratulations to Sen. Lisa Murkowski on receiving the Icelandic Order of the Falcon, the highest honor that the Icelandic state can bestow on individuals,” the embassy said on Twitter.
In accepting the honor, Murkowski noted: “Iceland is one of America’s, and Alaska’s, strongest partners and allies.”
“Our countries have long pursued mutual goals and interests, and Alaska and Iceland share so much in common,” Murkowski said.
“This has made it natural and rewarding to work toward strengthening peace, collaboration and diplomacy in the Arctic region, side-by-side with our Icelandic friends.”
The recognition underscores America’s leadership role in managing geopolitical concerns about Sino-Russian activities in the Arctic region.
Murkowski has been urging the U.S. Congress to pay greater attention to the region.
“With the opening of new sea routes and easier access to oil, gas and critical minerals, a new Arctic is forming,” Murkowski said recently in The Foreign Service Journal.
Dorman, editor of The Foreign Service Journal, described Murkowski as a “prominent Arctic champion.”
Murkowski is urging the U.S. to consider Arctic diplomacy paired with military presence in the Arctic region a “front-and-center issue,” Dorman said.
In an article published in The Foreign Service Journal, Murkowski wrote: “Arctic and non-Arctic countries are coming to the Arctic” for its natural resouces and to use as a shipping route.
Murkowski was referring to the increased activities by Russia and China in the Arctic region that included a 2020 incident involving Russian warships in U.S. fishing grounds.
A Russian military flotilla ordered the American fishing boats to leave.
“It was the largest assemblage of [Russian] military resources in the region since the Cold War and included nuclear submarines equipped with cruise missiles, warships, advanced fighter jets and strategic bombers,” Murkowski said.
The American fishermen were forced to abandon the area.
“The involuntary withdrawal cost the fishermen millions of dollars and also put a fissure in the armor of Arctic exceptionalism — the decades-old norm by which the Arctic has remained a zone of peace,” Murkowski said.
At the Arctic Council Ministerial, Blinken said the Arctic needs to remain an area of peaceful cooperation.
“Together with our partners, we’ll work to achieve shared goals like combating the climate crisis, maintaining a peaceful Arctic region, and deepening economic cooperation,” Blinken’s said on social media, after visits to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland.
The Arctic Council is composed of Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.
China has declared itself a near-Arctic state and is an observer at the Arctic Council meetings.
China increasingly relies on Russia for its energy, which include plans for natural gas pipelines between Arctic Russia and China.
China is located about 900 miles, at its closest point, from the Arctic Circle.
