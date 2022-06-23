Alaska’s two senators in Congress dismissed President Joe Biden’s idea for a tax holiday to ease high prices at the gas pump as a publicity campaign.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski called Biden’s proposal to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes “a stunt” that she will not support. Sen. Dan Sullivan described the plan as a “gimmick” and accused the Biden administration of intentionally setting policies that raise the costs of fossil fuels.
“President Biden and his advisors knew that restricting energy supplies when our economy roars out of a pandemic would inevitably lead to higher prices,” Sullivan said on social media.
Three-month tax holiday proposed
On Wednesday, Biden called on Congress to support a three-month tax holiday for motorists to lower the cost of fueling vehicles.
“I am prepared to act immediately and decisively,” Biden said at a White House press conference.
Biden said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up fuel prices, as America and many of its allies have banned Russian oil in response to the war.
He urged Congress to pass a bill for a gas tax holiday. He also asked oil companies and gas stations to keep the price down.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is scheduled to meet with the CEOs of several large oil companies to discuss the high price of gas for consumers.
In Fairbanks, the average price of gas at the pump was $5.64 per gallon on Wednesday. Diesel was averaging $5.97 per gallon.
A month ago, motorists in Fairbanks were paying on average $4.91 per gallon, with diesel averaging $5.35 per gallon.
Murkowski: Long-term solutions needed
Murkowski criticized Biden Wednesday for not finding long-term solutions to rising fuel costs for consumers, which she described as a supply problem.
Revenues from federal taxes on motor fuel are used to fund highway projects. Tax revenues on jet fuels fund airport projects. The federal government charges 18 cents in taxes per gallon of gasoline.
Murkowski said suspending gasoline taxes will undercut federal road maintenance projects. She said the answer is to increase domestic oil and gas production, including in Alaska.
“While Alaskans and Americans are feeling real pain at the pump, all the President is doing is trying to put the blame on Congress rather than taking steps to unleash responsible oil and gas development,” Murkowski said Wednesday on social media.
“This stunt by President Biden is politics at its finest — but the American people aren’t going to be fooled,” Murkowski said.
Alaska is ready to be “part of the solution” to stabilize energy prices and secure America’s energy independence, Murkowski said.
“A gas tax holiday isn’t a real fix and does not address our supply problem,” said Murkowski, who blamed rising fuel prices on policy decisions by the president.
Sullivan made similar comments on Twitter Wednesday.
“President Biden is not serious about increasing U.S. oil and gas production, because President Biden is not serious about bringing down high energy costs,” Sullivan said.
Biden said at a Wednesday press conference that “my Republican friends claim we’re not producing enough oil, and I’m limiting oil production.
“Quite frankly, that’s nonsense. Here’s the truth — just this month, America produced 12 million barrels of oil per day. That’s higher than average under my predecessor,” the president said.
Murkowski spoke for close to a half-hour on the Senate floor in support of increasing oil production in Alaska. She said the Trans-Alaska pipeline can accommodate more than one million additional barrels of oil per day.
Murkowski recognized the 45th anniversary this week of the first oil moving through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
She described fossil fuel as “the backbone of my home state’s economy. It generates critical revenues for our state,” she said.
State gas tax holiday fails to advance
Gov. Mike Dunleavy previously had proposed to suspend state gas taxes through June 2023, but the proposal did not advance in the Legislature.
Jeff Turner, the governor’s spokesperson, said Dunleavy’s amendment was added to a bill in the Alaska House, where it passed 36-2.
But the bill did not move out of the Senate Finance Committee during the most recent legislative session.
“You will have to ask those committee members why it failed to advance to the Senate floor,” Turner said Wednesday.
Fox Business News reported Wednesday that state gas tax holidays have been effective. Georgia, Maryland and Connecticut saved motorists money at the pump, according to the news report.