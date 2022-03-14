U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Biden administration Monday for not sending aircraft to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.
“Ukraine President Zelensky said that is what they need most, that they need the ability to protect themselves,” Murkowski said after meeting with the Ukraine ambassador Saturday.
Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova "told me that this is a priority for them. I cannot understand why the administration sees this as a bridge too far for Putin. The reality is Putin has not hesitated with his escalation,” Murkowski said at a press conference.
Murkowski noted the Russian bombing of a Ukraine maternity hospital last week that killed a woman and her unborn child. “With that maternity hospital, he intended to do it. The reality is this is brutal, brutal warfare” by the Russian government, Murkowski said.
Congress approved $13.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine Friday, and U.S. AID is shipping critical supplies, including food, medical kits and blankets, to the country.
“I think we need to be clear-eyed that we do not want to have American troops in Ukraine,” Murkowski said, adding that it is important for the U.S. to provide military equipment and other help to Ukraine “quickly and aggressively.”
Murkowski told reporters that she was contacted by an Alaska company that wants to ship canned salmon as part of the relief package. Her office is working to help facilitate it.
“I have to tell you that I have been so struck by the courage of the Ukrainian people,” Murkowski said. “Their resolve is more and more.”
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday by remote video conferencing.
“It is imperative in my view we are there to help Ukraine and the government there," Murkowski said. "It is a tenuous time. It is good insurance to make sure that Ukraine has the assistance and support they need."