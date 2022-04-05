With support from a coalition of Alaska groups that include the Alaska AFL-CIO and Tanana Chiefs Conference, U.S. Sen Lisa Murkowski has pledged to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
Murkowski said Monday night that her support for Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court “rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, which no one questions,” as well as her judicial independence, demeanor and temperament.
“She will bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation,” Murkowski said in a prepared statement.
Murkowski’s vote is likely to help determine Jackson's confirmation in the Senate, which appears divided along party lines. A Senate vote is expected by the end of the week.
Both Murkowski and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced Monday night they would advance the nomination. They released statements prior to a procedural vote that moved the nominate to the full Senate.
Murkowski and Romney joined Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in breaking with the Republican Party to forward the nomination.
The 51-year-old jurist now appears to be on a path to become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court and the third Black justice in the court’s 200-year history.
The Senate is split between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, and Jackson needs a simple majority to be confirmed.
Prior to making her decision to support Jackson, Murkowski met with the nominee and received letters of support from Alaska organizations, including Tanana Chiefs Conference.
“Diversity on the federal bench is essential to considering the unique perspectives and lived experiences of all U.S. citizens,” TCC president Brian Ridley wrote to Murkowski.
Ridley lauded Jackson’s work as a public defender and noted that her advancement to the nation’s highest court would be historic for the nation as a whole.
The Association of Village Council Presidents, representing 56 tribes, also wrote in support of Jackson, as well as several other Alaska Native organizations.
Alaska Native voters represent an important constituency for Murkowski, helping the senator clinch a write-in victory in 2010. Murkowski is up for re-election in 2022.
Alaska Native groups were among a broad-based coalition of more than 20 organizations in Alaska supporting Jackson's nomination.
They included NEA Alaska, the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition and the Alaska AFL-CIO, the state's largest labor organization.
“Working people need a champion on the bench who will defend and protect our civil rights,” the Alaska AFL-CIO said.
The Alaska AFL-CIO noted Jackson’s career as a district court judge and tenure as a federal public defender, among other accomplishments.
The organization had called on both Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court.
Sullivan is among a handful of Republican senators who have not publicly disclosed how they will vote on the confirmation.
On Monday night, Murkowski released a statement saying that she would “support the motion to discharge Judge Jackson’s nomination later tonight, and her confirmation later this week.”
Murkowski noted her position was in contrast to partisan politics and rhetoric during the review process of Jackson and past Supreme Court nominees.
Murkowski said her decision “rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which on both sides of the aisle is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”