U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and is isolating in Florida with his family, the senator's office disclosed Friday morning.
“This morning, Sen. Sullivan tested positive with a breakthrough case of Covid-19," Sullivan's office said in a statement.
Sullivan is experiencing very mild symptoms and is following CDC health protocols, according to Sullivan's office.
According to the CDC, a "breakthrough" Covid case means that a fully vaccinated person has been diagnosed with the virus but most often the person does not get as sick as someone who is unvaccinated.
Sullivan has opposed vaccine mandates, stating that he believes that getting inoculated should be a personal choice.
Sullivan is not the first Alaska politician to be diagnosed with Covid-19.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy experienced mild symptoms after a Covid diagnosis in 2021. Dunleavy also has spoken out against vaccine mandates but favors vaccination as a personal choice.
In 2020, U.S. Rep. Don Young fully recovered after being hospitalized with Covid-19.
