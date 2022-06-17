Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Thursday that Japan’s interest in Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) has taken on new urgency in the country given rising energy demands and public pressure to end Russian energy imports.
The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. received an update on the governor’s recent trade mission to Japan to promote Alaska LNG, as it gathered for a three-hour meeting in Fairbanks.
While America is the largest exporter of LNG, existing U.S. production cannot keep up with global demand, including in Japan. Dunleavy’s message to Japanese leaders was that Alaska has the only fully permitted LNG project on the West Coast, and it is ready for development.
“The conversations with us took on new urgency. Prior to this, they had other options,” Dunleavy told members of the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corp.
Japan is trying to decrease its reliance on fossil fuels and increasingly sees cleaner-burning natural gas as an alternative, as it transitions toward a more diversified portfolio of power sources, Dunleavy said.
The country imports about 90% of its energy, and Russia is among its suppliers of natural gas and coal.
“The Alaska LNG project is permitted, and that is what has put Alaska on the radar screen,” Dunleavy said. “I would say we are going to see movement as we work toward gas sales agreements.”
Dunleavy, who attended Thursday’s meeting virtually, said that Japan finds Alaska energy desirable because of the state’s stability and its quality environmental practices.
Tim Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC), told the News-Miner after the meeting that AGDC signed “multiple letters of intent” on the Japan trade mission for the sale of LNG and clean hydrogen and ammonia.
Japanese industries are also looking into the potential opportunities from ammonia and hydrogen as “zero-to-zero energy sources,” Fitzpatrick said.
The letters of intent are just one step in a multi-step process toward reaching a definitive agreement, he said.
Asked if a commitment from Japan is needed for Alaska to secure funding for its LNG project, Fitzpatrick said: “Although Japanese company participation is not required to complete Alaska LNG, Japan is a major target market for Alaska LNG, and Japanese participation would be an attractive addition to the project.”
During the trade mission to Japan, the delegation from Alaska met with leaders from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp.; the Japan Bank for International Cooperation; and Mitsubishi Corp., among others.
Any future agreement for Alaska LNG would involve a consortium of participants, Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick noted later that gasline officials are in discussions with Enbridge, a North American pipeline developer, about the potential of an Alaska LNG project.
Lawmakers urged the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. to publicize the state’s readiness to undertake an LNG project.
“If there is one thing I think we need to get out and scream from the rooftops is that we have an LNG-permitted project,” said Sen. Click Bishop of Fairbanks. “We have a pipeline that is permitted and ready to go.”
Bishop said that energy in Alaska is 10 cents more per kilowatt hour than it is in Middle America. “If we are going to grow Alaska’s economy, energy does not need to be affordable — it needs to be cheap energy,” he said.
John Burns, chief executive officer at Golden Valley Electric Association, talked about the need for cheaper, clean-burning energy in the Interior.
“Lowering the cost of energy is critically important to the expansion of Interior Alaska,” Burns said.
“What would transform the Interior is the gas line that we have talked about for a number of years,” Burns said. “I am hopeful that we are moving in the right direction. We have an opportunity to transform the state of Alaska.”
GVEA serves 100,000 households from Cantwell to Delta Junction and covers 6,000 square miles that include mining operations and four military installations.
The Alaska LNG project is permitted for an 800-mile gas pipeline at an estimated cost of $12.7 billion. The pipeline would run from Prudhoe Bay to Nikiski.
An 80% federal loan guarantee included in the newly adopted Infrastructure and Jobs Act eases the risks for developers. “The opportunities for federal funding are tremendous,” Burns said.
Supporters say the time is right for Alaska to move forward with LNG.
Natural gas from the North Slope would be drawn from existing wells, producing fewer emissions than drilling shale gas wells in the Lower 48.
“Here we sit in Alaska, with the largest stranded conventional gas field in North America. No new wells need to be drilled because we re-inject more gas — that comes out with the oil — back into the ground on the North Slope every day than is consumed in California, Oregon and Washington combined,” Joey Merrick II, a former board member of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., wrote in an editorial about Alaska’s natural gas resources.