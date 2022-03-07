Authorities responded Monday to a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck on the Parks Highway.
The semitrailer slid off the road near Mile 334 of the Parks Highway about 11 a.m. while driving north, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The commercial driver reportedly arranged for a tow truck to transport the semitrailer from the scene, which caused brief delays in both directions, according to Austin McDaniel, Alaska State Trooper public information officer.
A southbound motorist who came upon stalled big rig at about noon said two pilot cars stopped traffic in both directions as wreckers worked to move the truck.
"It's pretty steep there. I'm shocked the driver didn't roll," the motorist said in a text to a News-Miner reporter. "A wrecker had to readjust and allow room to sneak by to relieve the long line. I waited maybe 20 minutes and the other side was just as long."
No citations were reported, McDaniel said. The cause of the accident is not immediately known.