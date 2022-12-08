A former government contractor received 42 months in prison and was fined $172,500 after being convicted of conspiracy and bribery of a public official, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Ryan Dalbec, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, was indicted in March 2021, along with his wife Riahnna Nadem and Brian Lowell Nash for fraud in the U.S. Air Force related to U.S. Defense Department contracts for both Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Dalbec, who owned Best Choice Construction LLC, agreed to pay Nash $460,000 for confidential bidding information related to $8.25 million worth of DoD contracts.
The information allowed Dalbec to receive bids on some of the projects totaling $6.85 million. The contracts related to the F-35 aircraft program at Eielson Air Force Base.
The sentencing judge, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline, commented that “Dalbec’s conduct was motivated by greed and his activity was premeditated and likely would have continued had he not been caught.”
Beistline also ordered Dalbec to pay $16,296.80 in restitution to Eielson Air Force Base.
Nash was sentenced in November to serve 30 months in prison and to pay $47,000 he laundered through family members, according to court documents.
Nadem, Dalbec’s spouse, pleaded guilty to a felony for related misconduct and is slated to be sentenced Dec. 16.