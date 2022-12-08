Department of Justice

A former government contractor received 42 months in prison and was fined $172,500 after being convicted of conspiracy and bribery of a public official, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Ryan Dalbec, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, was indicted in March 2021, along with his wife Riahnna Nadem and Brian Lowell Nash for fraud in the U.S. Air Force related to U.S. Defense Department contracts for both Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.