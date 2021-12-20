Two scientists with ties to Fairbanks and Interior Alaska are leading a national research plan for helping policymakers and stakeholders respond to a changing Arctic.
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee (IARPC) just released the five-year plan, which organizers describe as a “bold strategy.”
“We must act now with intention and purpose,” said Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, who introduced the 2022-2026 plan.
“Today, more than ever, our nation’s Arctic region faces tremendous challenges brought on by a changing climate,” said Panchanathan, who chairs the IARPC.
Dr. Larry Hinzman, a former vice chancellor at University of Alaska Fairbanks, and Dr. Nikoosh Carlo, an Athabascan who served in Gov. Bill Walker’s administration, are key partners in the development of the strategy.
“Arctic peoples are experiencing unprecedented warming,” Hinzman said, noting that Arctic communities already are being impacted by changes in their natural environment.
Hinzman is assistant director for polar science at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He directs the U.S. Interagency Research Policy Committee (IARPC). He is a longtime Fairbanks resident.
The new Arctic research plan prioritizes areas of concern that span community resilience and health; the interaction of Arctic systems; sustainable economies and livelihoods; and risk management and hazard mitigation.
Under law, IARPC must develop an Arctic research plan every five years. Each new plan builds upon the knowledge gained from previous work. Created in 1984, IARPC seeks to advance Arctic understanding and research.
Carlo, a neuroscientist and Koyukon Athabascan, was responsible for directing the team of scientists and creating the Arctic strategy plan. She has deep roots in Fairbanks and Tanana, where she grew up.
Carlo also is chief executive officer of CNC North Consulting, whose mission is to develop climate solutions. “A changing climate creates new opportunities for how we live and power our communities,” Carlo states on the CNC company website.
Her professional background involves developing community-driven solutions to address and mitigate the effects of climate change. Her background extends to senior advisory roles in Alaska state government and the federal government.
She worked at the U.S. State Department prior to joining the IARPC, whose activities are coordinated by the National Science Foundation. Before that, she advised the Walker administration on Arctic policy and climate science.
Carlo earned her undergraduate degree at University of Alaska Fairbanks and has a doctoral degree in neuroscience from the University of California. The Alaska Venture Fund, which published an article on Carlo and her research, noted that climate change is warming Alaska at twice the national average.
Addressing the societal issues of a warming Arctic
The Arctic is the most rapidly changing region on Earth, scientists say. Last week, the World Meteorological Organization certified the highest Arctic temperature on record at more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, in June 2020, in a Siberian village.
The 2022-2026 Arctic research plan that Carlo, Hinzman and other scientists collaborated on provides a blueprint for federal agencies to partner with various groups on solutions, including state agencies, international organizations, universities, Indigenous communities and the private sector.
“The plan presents a shift from previous Arctic research plans, where the focus was primarily on environmental processes, to also address societal issues that require a more complex, multidisciplinary approach,” according to a statement from the IARPC.
For example, the plan identifies infrastructure vulnerable to climate change, including roads, airstrips, waste sites, housing and access to clean water for some remote communities.
The plan also encourages “participatory research,” capacity building with Indigenous leadership, and data collection through technology.
“The plan provides a roadmap for federal agencies to nimbly and collaboratively understand and support resilience in the Arctic for the next generation,” according to a prepared statement from the White House.
The Arctic research strategy also outlines what the next five years of scientific study and investigation will look like; organizers are seeking feedback from Alaskans.
Starting in January 2022, IARPC will hold public meetings in Alaska, with the schedule and sites to be determined. The goal is to connect with stakeholders at all levels, including residents and local organizations. In April 2022, researchers will propose actionable solutions based on the feedback they receive.
IARPC, which is within the executive branch of the U.S. government, includes more than a dozen federal agencies who are members and participants. The website “IARPC Collaborations” is used as an open platform that welcomes collaboration.
For more information on the Arctic research plan, including how to provide feedback, share ideas or get involved, go to www.iarpccollaborations.org.
The National Science Foundation and federal partners are working to include more local voices and Indigenous knowledge in research efforts, Panchanathan said.
“Our collective impact can continue to create positive change and bringing lasting benefits to Arctic communities,” he said.