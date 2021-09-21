In this Aug. 6, 2017, photo provided by NOAA Fisheries a North Pacific right whale swims in the Bering Sea west of Bristol Bay. Jessica Crance, a research biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, was able to use acoustic equipment to find and photograph two of the extremely endangered whales and obtain a biopsy sample from one. NOAA estimates only 30 to 50 eastern stock North Pacific right whales still remain.