Cold region permafrost bounces back from wildfire
In 2007, a shocking event happened on Alaska’s North Slope. During an abnormally dry summer, a raging wildfire burned for three months and claimed a vast stretch of tundra.
The Anaktuvuk River Fire scorched about 1,000 square kilometers, an unprecedented blaze for the normally wet, cool terrain. It also provided a rare opportunity for study.
Benjamin Jones, a research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Northern Engineering, has collected data from the wildfire site since 2009. The ground below is carbon-storing permafrost, which doesn’t emit greenhouse gases like methane as long as it remains frozen.
“We wanted to bring together various data sets to understand the whole picture of what’s going on after a northern tundra fire,” Jones said.
For more than a decade, Jones has measured subsurface temperatures, taken core samples and analyzed ice composition to see how permafrost has responded. The frozen ground has proven to be surprisingly resilient.
Because the blackened surface absorbed more heat from sunlight, the subsurface temperatures gradually rose about 2 degrees C, peaking in 2015. But today, with a new cover of grasses and shrubs, ground temperatures in the fire area are just 0.2 degrees warmer during the summer than in areas that didn’t burn.
It’s an indicator that cold-region permafrost, such as that found on the North Slope, can bounce back from a major event like a wildfire.
“This is a natural laboratory on the effects of fire behavior,” Jones said. “Our main surprise is how quickly that area was able to stabilize.”
Research team seeks winter rain projections
Not much creates chaos in a northern city like an unexpected winter rain, which often causes icy roads, power outages and school closures.
By using existing data and future climate projections, a research team is working to determine just how common winter rainfall could become in Anchorage, Fairbanks and the Yukon’s Whitehorse as the climate changes. That information could help communities better plan and prepare for those icy events in the decades ahead.
“We’re curious how those events are going to change in the future,” said Peter Bieniek, a research assistant professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center.
Other researchers on the project include UAF’s Rick Thoman, NOAA’s Brian Brettschneider, and the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Jennifer Schmidt and Rachel Roberts.
Winter rain has been fairly common in Anchorage and rare in Whitehorse, with Fairbanks in between. But models agree that more is on the way for all three communities, Bieniek said.
Using historical data from news sources, vehicle accident reports, road maintenance records and weather observations, researchers gauged the frequency of winter rain events in each community. They’re pairing that information with climate models to project the frequency of winter rainfall for the next 50 years.
But translating that into real-world conditions is complex. When it rains, will temperatures be cold enough to turn it to ice on roadways? If such questions can be answered, maps will be provided to the three communities to give them a sense of the potential hazards ahead.
Student volcanologist studies Bogoslof volcano
Magma recharge from the late 2016 eruption of Bogoslof Volcano in Alaska resumed in March 2017 and continued until the end of a months-long eruptive period in August of that year, according to a new research method that adds to the evidence about the volcano’s awakening after 24 years of quiet.
University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate student Jamshid Moshrefzadeh, under guidance from UAF Geophysical Institute research associate professor Pavel Izbekov, analyzed zones within crystals to determine the timescale of Bogoslof’s magmatic activity.
“If you cut a tree and look at the rings, you can tell when there was a forest fire or when certain things were happening,” Moshrefzadeh said. “It’s similar to how crystals are recording what’s happening in the magma chamber.”
The method, called diffusion chronometry, could help predict eruptions at other volcanoes.
“If we understand the timescales at which these magmatic processes occur, then we can correlate this with interdisciplinary data such as gas fluxes and seismicity from real-time monitoring of volcanoes,” Moshrefzadeh said. “In the future, if you see certain signals in seismicity or gas flux, you can use the understanding from our diffusion study to give a window of time — days, weeks or months — before you might expect this type of eruption.”
Bogoslof rises about 6,000 feet from the Bering Sea floor but only about 300 feet above sea level. It is 60 miles west of the Aleutian Islands city of Dutch Harbor.
Moshrefzadeh’s abstract is available at: https://agu.confex.com/agu/fm21/meetingapp.cgi/Paper/814536.