Carbon emission change follows record rainy season
In 2014, the Fairbanks area experienced a summer of record-setting rain. That damp weather may have played a big role in a major shift in the ecosystem.
University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers have spent the past decade monitoring three test plots in the Fairbanks area: a permafrost-laden black spruce forest, a bog where permafrost thawed about a century ago, and a fen with no surface permafrost that is likely connected to the nearby Tanana River through groundwater flow.
After the wet summer of 2014, something changed. The plots, which are set up to measure the amount of carbon dioxide and methane being released, began emitting more carbon dioxide than they absorbed. That pattern has continued each year since then as underlying soil temperatures have warmed and summer rains have remained above average.
“The carbon dioxide releases were so large that it actually changes in the long term from a carbon dioxide sink to an annual source of carbon dioxide emissions,” said Eugenie Euskirchen, a research associate professor at UAF’s Institute of Arctic Biology. “It’s not what we were expecting at all.”
It’s an illustration of how extreme weather events can have unexpected long-lasting impacts. That could have big implications for climate change models, which don’t have the ability to easily factor such outliers into their forecasts.
It’s an argument that shows the importance of such long-term measurements in a changing climate, Euskirchen said, and shows the uncertainties behind data used to calculate greenhouse gas emissions.
New method can aid nuclear explosion detection
A UAF researcher has devised a method to improve detection of distant explosions, including nuclear detonations, by taking advantage of widespread single-microphone infrasound monitors.
Postdoctoral researcher Alex Witsil at the UAF Geophysical Institute’s Wilson Alaska Technical Center has created a library of artificial explosion signals to train computers to detect real-world explosions.
Using the library, real explosions can be detected amid background noise collected by single-channel microphones that record infrasound — sound carried at wave frequencies below what humans can hear.
Today, detection algorithms generally rely on infrasound arrays that make use of multiple microphones close to each other. For example, the international Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization, which monitors nuclear explosions, has infrasound microphones deployed worldwide. But they are of the multiple-microphone type.
“That’s expensive, it’s hard to maintain, and a lot more things can break,” Witsil said.
Using single infrasound microphones increases detection capability because they’re already in place for other uses. Their associated computers can be trained to recognize explosions by using artificial explosion signatures similar to the library Witsil created.
“What the work was meant to do was to detect large explosions, whether that’s nuclear or chemical,” Witsil said. “The methods we have worked out will allow monitoring agencies to detect explosions from distances of upward of a couple 100 kilometers.”
Witsil’s work is supported by the Nuclear Arms Control Technology Program at the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
PredictFest brings people to the science
An upcoming science brainstorming event will take an uncommon approach to developing new Arctic-based research proposals: Include more people who aren’t researchers.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks-led effort, called PredictFest, will bring together at least a few dozen community members, scientists, programmers and students to develop new research ideas during a two-day virtual and in-person session on Feb. 24-25.
Erin Trochim, a research assistant professor at the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, was part of a similar effort in 2017 that worked to predict snowfall in Fairbanks. It helped build relationships and illustrated the value of including people outside the science community, which can help keep proposals anchored in the real world, she said.
“Researchers are really good at talking to each other, but we’re not good at talking to community members or people who use our science,” Trochim said. “Finding balance in what’s interesting scientifically to what’s relevant is pretty essential.”
The upcoming effort could cover a broad range of potential Arctic-related topics — safety, health, resource management, planning and more. It is designed to identify ideas and see if they can be turned into viable research proposals.
“The topic areas are pretty fluid. We’re just looking for people who want to participate,” Trochim said. “It really helps focus the projects a lot more.”
PredictFest is supported by the National Science Foundation’s Navigating the New Arctic program.