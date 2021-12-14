Editor’s Note: This week, scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are presenting their work alongside thousands of colleagues from around the world at the 2021 American Geophysical Union fall meeting. Some of their discoveries are featured here. You can also find out more about UAF at AGU by searching for #UAFxAGU on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and by visiting this year’s UAFxAGU playlist on YouTube.
International coordination key in geoengineering endeavors
As the need to address climate change becomes more urgent, a variety of geoengineering proposals are emerging to ease its environmental impacts.
It’s a trend that could bring its own set of problems, said University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher Alec Bennett. That’s because no international framework exists to encourage countries to work together to evaluate and implement scientific solutions.
One idea proposes using massive wind-driven pump systems to generate more sea ice in the winter, while cooling in summer. Another ponders whether sprinkling tiny microbeads onto polar ice would help it better reflect solar energy rather than absorbing it.
“There are a lot of concerns about unintended consequences,” said Bennett, who works at UAF’s International Arctic Research Center and College of Business and Security Management. “How reversible are these solutions?”
Without better cooperation, it’s more likely that a country will push forward with an ill-advised plan, he said, boosting the potential for conflict. Arctic nations, which are more influenced by climate change, could also be disproportionately affected by those geoengineering remedies.
UAF’s Uma Bhatt and Troy Bouffard also contributed to research on the topic.
“We’re not arguing against geoengineering, we’re just saying we need more understanding and better agreements in place before we go forward,” Bennett said. “We don’t want something intended to help to do more harm.”
Student’s research examines world’s largest piedmont glacier
Understanding the surges and retreats of Alaska’s Malaspina Glacier is key if climate change models are to be applied to the glacier with confidence. Work by graduate student Victor Devaux-Chupin at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is providing some answers.
The Malaspina consists of three lobes, each fed by its own glacier. Devaux-Chupin’s analysis of data from 1984 to this year shows the Malaspina surges approximately every 10 years, principally from the central lobe, which is the largest.
The glacier is surging once again, and the central lobe is leading the way.
“Our goal is to be able to model the glacier to put simulations of climate change on it to assess how much it might melt and retreat over the coming decades,” said Devaux-Chupin, who is working with UAF physics professor Martin Truffer. “To do that, we need to understand it. And one of the first steps is to look at it from satellite images to understand how it flows.”
Study of the glacier is important for climate change analysis because the Malaspina is the world’s largest piedmont glacier, a type of glacier that spills from a narrow valley into a flat plain and spreads out like a fan.
Because much of the Malaspina Glacier is below sea level, an advancing lake of seawater could form in the depression left when the glacier eventually retreats. Ocean contact hastens glacial retreat.
“What it means is that it’s really a sitting duck for climate change,” Devaux-Chupin said.
