Editor's Note: This week, scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are presenting their work alongside thousands of colleagues from around the world at the 2021 American Geophysical Union fall meeting.
New volcano activity monitoring method enhances early warning
Satellite data can now routinely be used to detect low levels of sulfur dioxide emissions from volcanoes, giving scientists another tool to provide early warnings of volcanic unrest.
The new approach resulted from work led by research assistant professor Taryn Lopez of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. Lopez is also a staff member at the Alaska Volcano Observatory, a joint program between the U.S. Geological Survey, the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys and the UAF Geophysical Institute.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory began using the method in spring 2020. The near real-time detection of elevated sulfur dioxide levels led to heightened alert levels before an explosive eruption at Great Sitkin Volcano and during unrest at Korovin and Cleveland volcanoes. All are in the Aleutian Islands.
“We had approximately 300 detections from 11 volcanoes over a year and a half using this method,” Lopez said. “We went from having just one snapshot of what’s going on at the volcano to having a time series of observations.”
Alaska has 54 historically active volcanoes, but only one-third are monitored through a seismic network. The rest mostly are tracked using remote sensing and infrasound methods.
“In addition to seismicity, deformation and elevated surface temperatures, elevated quantities of sulfur dioxide can tell us that a volcano is exhibiting above background behavior and that there might be an eruption,” said Lopez.
The ability to detect lower sulfur dioxide levels comes from an instrument aboard the Sentinel 5 Precursor satellite, launched in October 2017.
Researchers work to predict long-term flood hazards
A new University of Alaska Fairbanks-led effort is working to predict how the changing hydrology of the Chena, Salcha and Chatanika rivers could alter the potential for flooding events during the next half-century in the Tanana Valley.
Since the Fairbanks area is intertwined with those rivers, long-term shifts to those watersheds could greatly affect its people and infrastructure. Better monitoring is important as climate change rapidly alters the Arctic ecosystem, causing more extreme weather events, said UAF researcher Alec Bennett.
“We’re trying to understand what might change, and what it means for flooding events that require a bit of advance notice, or might alter the ecosystem,” said Bennett, who works at UAF’s International Arctic Research Center and College of Business and Security Management. Bennett is collaborating with other researchers at UAF, as well as partners at outside institutions.
The National Center for Atmospheric Research has developed a widely used hydrology model for Lower 48 rivers. UAF researchers and their collaborators are working to adapt it to Alaska watersheds, where frozen ground and other cold-weather dynamics are more common.
Inputs in the project include river flow data from 2001-2018, historical reanalysis data and future climate projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The team plans to use those tools and data for selected decades to create projections for river flow, stretching out to 2070. A better understanding of long-term flood risks could allow planners to identify shortcomings, allowing them to reduce the risks to communities and infrastructure.