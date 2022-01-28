Covid-19 cases continue to see a rise in all sectors, and testing continues to be a major recommendation by health officials. Some agencies, however, are seeing a shortage in at-home test kits, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The district’s Covid-19 task force issued a notice Tuesday to families that its test kit supply is low.
“The district had been acting as a distributor for the state-provided at-home Covid test kits and the supply we have been given is almost out,” the notice said.
Families can normally request a kit on the district’s website, but the option was disabled because of the low supplies. Now families will need to request kits from their respective students’ school’s front office.
“Please note that supplies are very limited, and some schools may be out of stock,” the notice states.
The district had initially ordered 1,000 kits from the state as part of a voluntary asymptomatic surveillance testing for staff or students who traveled or were in group activities. The goal was to order another 1,000 after the initial batch arrived.
Other options
The district Covid team offered some alternatives, including scheduling a test at one of the district’s test center locations.
“Families and staff can continue to schedule an appointment and receive an antigen or PCR test through one of the three Beacon testing sites at the Administrative Center, North Pole High, or West Valley High,” the notice states.
Mikaila Holt, regional nurse manager for the Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center, said the center has distributed thousands of tests but has observed “there is currently a high demand for at-home antigen tests across the country.”
The state, she said, is expecting a large order that will be distributed once received.
“Schools will be the priority for antigen testing while assessing ability to distribute to the public,” Holt said by email. “Supply options for different organizations change rapidly and other clinics may have antigen tests available.”
Other options for testing, she said, include Captsone’s clinics in Fairbanks and Northstar and at the University of Alaska Fairbanks
Ordering online
Both Holt and the district’s Covid team recommend the U.S. government’s new free ordering system through covidtests.gov. But those kits only contain four tests and orders are limited to one per residential household, and Alaskans have reported difficulty when placing orders. The U.S. Postal Service won’t deliver tests to P.O. boxes or to addresses also registered as businesses, and apartment buildings have had issues.
Congressman Don Young has raised the issue with the Postal Service.
“USPS has informed me that they are aware of the challenges individuals in multi-unit apartment buildings are experiencing when attempting to order tests and they hope to have a resolution soon,” Young said in a statement Wednesday. “They have also advised me that those with residential P.O. boxes should now be able to order their test kits.”
Business P.O. boxes remain ineligible to have tests shipped to them, Young added. He asked any Alaskans who continue to experience issues with orders to contact his office.
“This is an important initiative that holds great potential to help keep our communities healthy,” Young said. “I want to make sure USPS receives on-the-ground information from Alaskans.”