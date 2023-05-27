Tim Doran

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board member Tim Doran stresses the need for stable funding during the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting Thursday, April 13, 2023.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

One-time supplemental funding appropriated by the Alaska Legislature will provide some breathing room for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in the upcoming fiscal year, Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw said.

The Legislature approved about $175 million following a one-day special session last week. The one-time funding is the equivalent of a $680 increase in the Base Student Allocation, the state’s per-pupil funding formula.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.