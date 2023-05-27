One-time supplemental funding appropriated by the Alaska Legislature will provide some breathing room for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in the upcoming fiscal year, Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw said.
The Legislature approved about $175 million following a one-day special session last week. The one-time funding is the equivalent of a $680 increase in the Base Student Allocation, the state’s per-pupil funding formula.
“We are grateful for the one-time supplemental funding that was approved by the Legislature,” DeGraw said by email Friday.
DeGraw said the district will receive about $16 million, but the amount is subject to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s final approval of the state budget. Dunleavy could either line veto the entire $175 million or reduce the amount.
However, if Dunleavy leaves the education funding intact, DeGraw said the extra $16 million would allow the board of education flexibility to restore much of the cuts introduced in its original proposed budget.
“This includes restoring all class sizes to their current year levels, [Extended Learning Program] teachers, kindergarten aides, secretaries, and library assistants, among others,” DeGraw said. “If the one-time funding had not been appropriated, most of the cuts would remain, including increased class sizes, depending on where final local revenue landed.”
The school board faced difficult choices as it considered its budget, including the lack of a fund balance, a $17 million deficit, continued inflationary costs, a reduction in state aid due to an increase in the required local contribution and the ongoing labor negotiation woes with its two largest unions.
The school board eventually approved a recommended budget, which requested $59 million from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, about $3.5 million more than what Borough Mayor Bryce Ward proposed in his budget.
The amount would have saved kindergarten aides, library assistants, and elementary school teachers with the result of keeping current classroom sizes intact. Middle and high school classes would have still increased, however.
The assembly passed a final budget funding education at $50 million in a 5-4 vote, with many Assembly members noting the Legislature would eventually approve some form of additional increase. Failing that would bring a budget amendment forward to provide supplemental funding.
DeGraw said despite the additional potential funding, the district still faces challenges going forward.
“Significant cost increases in utilities, insurance, and technology as well as additional staffing needs to implement the Alaska Reads Act and in our special education department are just some of the items that will continue to pressure the district budget,” DeGraw said.
The Alaska Reads Act, signed into law in June 2022, requires school districts to double down on efforts to improve K-3 literacy rates, or by the age 9. The Reads Act targets students who display a reading deficiency and requires intensive reading intervention services” in addition to core reading instruction.
It comes with a $30 BSA boost from $5,930 to $5,960 starting July 1, but places pressure on the district to train teachers in additional literacy requirements over a two-year period and adopt additional learning materials.
DeGraw also noted that any completed labor negotiations “will also create additional costs, which have not been accounted for at this point.”
The district, Fairbanks Education Association and Educational Support Staff Association are scheduled to head into non-binding arbitration talks in August in one final attempt to reach a compromise.
Outside the regular budget challenges, DeGraw said one-time funding has its own drawbacks.
“While we greatly appreciate one-time funding from the state for FY24, the challenge is that we are unable to count on it when preparing our FY25 budget, which puts us back in a large deficit position and creates uncertainty for the district,” DeGraw said. “A permanent increase to the BSA would codify the increase in statute and would allow the District to count it going forward in the budget process and would create much needed certainty for students and staff.”
Both the House and Senate were considering bills permanently increasing the BSA. The House bill, sponsored by Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) stalled in committee. A Senate Education Committee bill which would have provided a $680 permanent increase, passed the Senate but got stuck in the House Finance Committee.
School board members, along with students, teachers and staff have lobbied for a permanent increase in funding during this year’s legislative session in Juneau. However, budget talks remained tense down to the last minute and ended with the House choosing not to approve a budget transmitted just hours before the regular session adjourned.
“Every board member has engaged in public advocacy for education both locally and at the state level,” said school board member Tim Doran at a Tuesday board meeting.
Doran said the school board will continue to look at the budget over the next month. Dunleavy has 20 days (excluding Sundays) to sign the budget once it’s sent to his desk.
“We have to watch that carefully,” Doran said. “Advocacy has to continue because that one-time funding is subject to the governor’s veto and we know he has used that with education before.”
Doran added the board did not expect the assembly to drop the borough’s local funding to $50 million.
“That is something we will have to factor in,” Doran said.
Once final funding levels are established, the board will adopt a final budget.
“We’ve got some big decisions before us,” Doran said.