Fairbanksans should beware of an ongoing telephone scam targeting Alaska residents. The callers pose as employees of Tanana Valley Clinic or Medicare, and ask the call’s recipient to complete paperwork and for personal information, such as a Social Security number.
Alaska State Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel said law enforcement does not yet know the party or parties responsible for this specific scam. But, he added, scams are usually conducted by “bad actors from overseas trying to get a buck by victimizing Alaskans.”
The calls can be difficult to differentiate from legitimate calls from TVC, according to a Foundation Health Partners news release, because the scammer often knows personal details, such as birthdate, of the person they are calling. Additionally, the calls sometimes appear to come from TVC’s phone number, which is 907-459-3500.
McDaniel could not speak to how the scammers accessed the personal information of their potential victims. However, explaining how the callers are able to have a TVC phone number is more straightforward.
“It’s not hard to spoof a phone number,” McDaniel said. All it takes is an app that allows your number to show up as the different number that you want to appear, he explained.
Although scams can appear legitimate and frequently pose as known and trusted entities (such as TVC), a potential tip off is that scammers often have odd requests.
“The number one red flag,” McDaniel said, is that “they want you to do something this minute.”
For example, they will ask the individual to provide information or payment and threaten that there will be consequences if the person does not comply.
Another way to recognize a potential scam is if the caller asks for a specific and uncommon form of payment, for example a gift card or a money order sent to an odd place.
In light of the calls, FHP asks people to warn their family and friends about the scam so that they are automatically suspicious of unexpected calls. “The more prepared everyone is, the better the chance of not becoming a victim of fraud,” the FHP release reads. McDaniel encouraged people not to act immediately and instead verify the call by contacting a trusted source.
People should not provide any personal information and should report the incident to law enforcement.
Fairbanksans who have received scam calls should contact the troopers at 907-451-5100, the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500 or the Federal Trade Commission 877-382-4357.