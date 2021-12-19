As the legend goes, Santa Claus flies around the world in one night with a sleigh full of toys. As it turns out, however, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to prepare for Christmas.
Santa’s Helpers spent Saturday at Fairbanks Nissan putting together gift bags for families in need. The nonprofit organization, the purpose of which is to ensure that no child goes without Christmas presents, has spent the past several weeks collecting donations through drop off boxes and toy drives. Each year that effort culminates in bag building day and delivery day.
“The donations were great, we appreciate everything that we get,” Santa’s Helpers President Kristen Lawson said.
According to Lawson, the group received a lot of toys for young children — enough to carry over into next year. Gifts for teenagers were less numerous, but Santa’s Helpers did receive nearly 80 bikes donated by Alaska Waste.
“We just want to make sure that the kids get a good Christmas and that the family has food to eat,” Lawson said.
About 260 families will be helped this year with two boxes of food and a gift box each. Each box contains a holiday meal and gifts for children, including a book, a stuffed animal, a game and two small toys. Each family also receives two weeks of food. Santa’s Helpers spends about $30,000 on food, so Lawson said they are also appreciative of monetary donations.
“We just want to help everybody who is in need,” Lawson said.
The gift boxes will be delivered beginning today, from noon until 6 p.m. Spreading holiday cheer requires a community effort, and Santa’s Helpers is looking for drivers today. For more information, call 907-750-0608. RSVP is not required.