Santa’s Helpers promises to be bigger and better this holiday season thanks to a new batch of elves pitching in to help Santa. The longtime holiday program benefitting families in need is now a nonprofit organization with a new board of directors to help keep the popular program on track as it grows.
Last year, nearly 300 families in need received boxes through the program. In 2021, that number is expected to grow to 450 households, and the program is also expanding to serve Nenana. Here’s how it works. Families in need who are nominated for the program receive two weeks worth of food and toys for children in the family just before Christmas Day. A community of dedicated volunteers makes sure families in need are remembered this holiday season.
In preparation for this year, drop boxes have been placed around Fairbanks and community members are encouraged to donate and drop off new toys for children of all ages. Boxes can be found at Fairbanks Nissan, Pearson Automotive Repair in Fairbanks and North Pole, Forbes Storage, Comic Shop, Enchanted Forest Toys, both Safeway locations in Fairbanks, Santa Claus House, Open Arms Day Care, and Fred Meyer West and Fred Meyer East until Dec. 1.
All the toys left over from last year’s toy drive will be moved from the group’s storage unit at Forbes Storage to the Fairbanks Nissan showroom on Nov. 27.
L.O.V.E. (Legion Outreach & Volunteer Event), 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, is one of the dedicated groups that help out. Volunteers from True North Church help sort and box food for each family. An organization called the Doll Ladies assembles bags for kids.
“They take stuffed animals, a book and a handmade blanket as a gift,” said Kristen Lawson, president of Santa’s Helpers new board. “They create themes in the bag. So if the stuffed animal is a horse, they will include a horse book and have a blanket made with the same theme.”
An estimated 450 bags for families are ready to go.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District donated 1,000 books to Santa’s Helpers and volunteers with Stars of Gold Readers delivered the books and organized them by age, making it easier for volunteers to include them in bags.
Alaska Waste is inviting donations for their Christmas Promise program. All donations go to buy bicycles for children through Santa’s Helpers. Alaska Waste employees assemble the bikes before delivery. Last season, Alaska Waste donated 30 bikes and hope to double that number in 2021.
Beginning Nov. 29, Santa’s Helpers will begin accepting referrals. Either fill out an online application at santashelpersalaska.org or call 907-457-1934 or 907-750-0608 or 907-75-3060. The last day to refer families to Santa’s Helpers is Dec. 15.
Santa’s Helpers volunteers will gift wrap for donations at the Bentley Mall on Dec. 4 and 5 and Dec. 11 and 12. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for this event.
On Dec. 16, families begin putting together family toy bags for special delivery. Food ordered from Fred Meyer East will be delivered to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank on Dec. 17. On Dec. 19, food and gift boxes will be delivered to local families in need. Anyone who is not home for that delivery can pick up their delivery on Dec. 20 at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Dunham School Bus Services will assist with deliveries this year.
The program began at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner as Santa’s Clearinghouse. It became a separate organization in 2017 and is now under the umbrella of the North Star Community Foundation. Donations are tax deductible and can be made at www.nscfundalaska.org.
Volunteer Bill Hunt spearheaded the program for many years and is now happy to have the assistance of a board of directors. The directors include Kristen Lawson, Les Nichols, Joe Gonzalez and Nichole Thompson.