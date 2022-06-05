S. Lane Tucker was sworn in Tuesday as the United States Attorney for the District of Alaska.
Tucker was nominated by President Biden in January and was confirmed by the United States Senate on May 17, 2022. She brings over three decades of experience as a prosecuting attorney and defense attorney.
“I am both honored and humbled to have this opportunity to serve Alaskans,” Tucker said. “Over the past twenty years I have built the most important relationships of my life among the people of Alaska, and I look forward to working tirelessly to give back to this great state.”
Tucker has served as President of the Federal Bar Association, as a lawyer representative to the 9th Circuit Judicial Conference and is the founder and chair of the Alaska Bar Public Contracts section.
She succeeds John E. Kuhn, who served in that role since December 2021.