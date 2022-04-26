U.S. District Chief Judge Sharon L. Gleason appointed S. Lane Tucker as U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, effective Monday.
Tucker is leaving her position as a partner at the law firm Stoel Rives to accept the appointment. Before entering private practice, Tucker was an assistant U.S. attorney and civil chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tucker was a trial attorney in the civil division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington D.C., and began her legal career as an assistant general counsel for the General Services Administration.
“I know from personal experience that the prosecutors and staff in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska are deeply committed to ensuring justice for the people of Alaska, and I am prepared to lead our office to a new era of combating crime in our state and making Alaska a safe place for all who live here,” she said in a news release announcing the appointment.
Tucker has served as president of the Federal Bar Association, as a lawyer representative to the 9th Circuit Judicial Conference, and is the founder and chair of the Alaska Bar Public Contracts section. She has served as a board member and officer for the Alaska Community Foundation and the Anchorage Association of Women Lawyers. She received her J.D. from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 1987, her B.A. from Mary Baldwin College in 1983, and attended Oxford University.