A 22-year-old Russian Mission man was convicted by a Bethel jury last week.
The Bethel jury convicted Jalen Minock on March 28 of felony first-degree murder, felony first-degree robbery, felony misconduct involving weapons for firing a gun at a dwelling, and 11 counts of felony third-degree assault .
Minock and two other men attempted to rob a Russian Mission resident on July 28, 2021. They shot the man twice with shotguns and later fired shotguns at a house where they thought the man was hiding.
Three adults and seven people under the age of 18 hid in the home’s bedroom.
Minock will be sentenced by Judge Terrence Haas on Sept. 15. He faces a sentence of up to 99 years for attempted murder and 32 additional years for the other counts.