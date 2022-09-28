The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Kimball spotted a Chinese military vessel just outside Alaska waters on Sept. 19 while conducting a routine patrol in the Bering Sea, according to a Monday Coast Guard news release.
The vessel was identified as the missile cruiser Renhai from the People’s Republic of China. It was spotted along with two other Chinese naval vessels and four Russian naval vessels, including a Russian Federation Navy destroyer.
The vessels were spotted about 86 miles from Kiska Island operating in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, according to the news release.
The Kimball, which his home-ported in Honolulu, observed the vessels break formation after the sighting, and the cutter received air support from a C-130 Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.
Coast Guard officials noted while the formation doesn’t violate maritime policy, it raised concerns.
“While the formation has operated in accordance with international rules and norms,” we will meet presence-with-presence to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests in the maritime environment around Alaska,” said Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, Seventeenth Coast Guard District commander in a news release.
According to the Coast Guard news release, the Kimball was ordered to follow Operation Frontier Sentinel, a procedure “designed to meet presence with presence when strategic competitors operate in and around U.S. waters.”
“While the surface action group was temporary in nature, and Kimball observed it disperse, the Kimball will continue to monitor activities in the U.S. EEZ to ensure the safety of U.S. vessels and international commerce in the area,” the Coast Guard noted in a statement.
In addition, the appearance of the mixed sortie comes about a month after NATO officials raised red flags about both China and Russia’s Arctic interests.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in an Aug. 26 joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, warned about Russia’s military buildup in the Arctic, including new or reopened bases, deep water ports and airfields. China’s declaration as a “near-Arctic” state and “plans to build the world’s largest icebreaker” come on top of sinking billions into Arctic energy and research projects.
“Beijing and Moscow have also pledged to intensify practical cooperation in the Arctic,” Stoltenberg said. “This forms part of a deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and interests.”
The appearance of a Chinese vessel near Alaska waters isn’t new, according to the Coast Guard.
In September 2021, Coast Guard cutters deployed to the Bering Sea and North Pacific Ocean also encountered Chinese naval vessels, including a surface action group transiting approximately 50 miles off the Aleutian Island chain.