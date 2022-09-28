U.S. Coast Guard Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Kimball spotted a Chinese military vessel on Sept. 19. Lexie Preston/U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Kimball spotted a Chinese military vessel just outside Alaska waters on Sept. 19 while conducting a routine patrol in the Bering Sea, according to a Monday Coast Guard news release.

The vessel was identified as the missile cruiser Renhai from the People’s Republic of China. It was spotted along with two other Chinese naval vessels and four Russian naval vessels, including a Russian Federation Navy destroyer.