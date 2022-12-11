A million pounds of fuel boosted a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket in to space Thursday evening, carrying with it a 40-satellite payload designed to greatly benefit connectivity in Alaska.
United Kingdom-based OneWeb partnered with SpaceX to deliver the satellites into low-Earth orbit, joining the company’s already established constellation. The addition brings OneWeb’s current constellation of first-generation satellites to 80% completion, said Katie Dowd, OneWeb’s communications director.
“This means we can expand the area we cover,” Dowd told the News-Miner. “This launch will help strengthen the service we are already delivering in Alaska and the wider Arctic circle, and now offer services more widely across North America and southern Europe.”
Service would also start inching into South America and Australia, she added.
OneWeb’s business model differs from companies like Starlink, which provides Internet access directly to consumers. OneWeb satellites provide service to companies such as Alaska Communications and Pacific Dataport, Inc., who incorporate the bandwidth into its own systems to benefit customers.
“Core to our decision is the belief that our local partners know where the needs are in the community or the types of connectivity they want to deploy,” Dowd said.
OneWeb first started rolling out its services on a trial basis in 2021 when it began launching its constellation en-masse
If terrestrial fiber isn’t an option, she said, OneWeb can provide a solution for local companies to expand its reach.
“Our offering could be a good fit for a cellular backhaul or community wifi solution, for example,” Dowd said.
The partnership with SpaceX allows OneWeb a vehicle to deliver its satellites — literally.
“We look forward to our partnership with SpaceX, it is very important to us,” said OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson during the launch.
Masterson said the launch will enable OneWeb to expand its commercial reach to the 25-degree latitude.
“We will be able to do that by summer 2023,” Masterson said.
OneWeb previously launched its satellites from a Russian spaceport, but hit a snag when harsh western sanctions hit Russia over its war in Ukraine.
The company was scheduled to launch 36 satellites aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket in March when harsh sanctions hit Russia over its war in Ukraine. Russia demanded OneWeb cut ties with the U.K. and when the company refused, its satellites were confiscated. OneWeb briefly suspended operations until it could find another partner.
“We had to restart our launch program and were able to sign up with industry-leading partners quickly who were able to help,” Dowd said.
OneWeb secured launch operations with the India Space Agency in October, followed by SpaceX from Florida on Thursday.
Dowd said some people might question why SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, might launch OneWeb’s payload when it competes with satellite internet Starlink, another Musk property.
“We don’t really see it that way,” Dowd said. “Starlink offers a direct-to-home solution and we’re working through local partners.”
She added connectivity needs “are only growing,” especially in unserved or underserved areas where essential services like emergency response require reliable connections.
Starlink already began its full roll-out of service in Alaska in October and November, connecting people in remote areas or with limited internet service up to its system.
“There’s only going to be a growth in need, so we see our services as being a good fit for different people, depending on what your audience is,” Dowd said. “We serve a different market, but with the same goal.”
Lesil McGuire, a former Alaska state senator and now OneWeb advisor, said she’s seen the legislature struggle with needs for addressing rural area broadband.
“They’re just desperate, knowing energy costs and connectivity costs are higher, if available at all,” McGuire said. “Connectivity is your health care by uploading a mammogram of a tumor. It’s connecting students to their teachers, especially from what we learned during the pandemic where it’s not enough to just get a paper packet.”
Connectivity, she added, also means intergenerational learning in remote places like Akiak.
“One of the things we identified in our Arctic policies is that if we can’t connect Alaskans, we are leaving generations behind,” McGuire said.
Three more launches are expected in 2023, said Masterson, OneWeb’s CEO, which will allow the company to “soon activate our network globally to reach remote and under-served areas of the world.”