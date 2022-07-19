The Richardson Highway is now open to one-lane traffic between Miles 198 and 234, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced.
The Richardson was closed for nearly a week after flash floods on July 11 washed out several sections of road as well as a bridge near Delta Junction.
The highway reopened at noon on Sunday to one lane with a pilot car. While the highway is again passable, DOT warns drivers to anticipate delays of at least 30 minutes.
“We are working around the clock to make efforts to keep the road open, despite rain in the forecast,” a statement from the department reads. The department did not give an estimate as to when the road will fully open.
Heavy rain in the area early last week led to flash flooding and mudslides, which damaged infrastructure and the highway itself. High water washed out the Bear Creek Bridge, which is located at Mile 233 of the Richardson Highway, near Delta Junction. The water also destroyed several sections of road. A roughly 16-mile section of the Richardson — from Mile 218 to Mile 234 — was closed from July 11 through July 17.
The department encourages Alaskans to check road and construction conditions before driving. The most up-to-date information is available at 511.alaska.gov.