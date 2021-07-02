The Richardson Highway is fully open after a landslide Thursday afternoon closed a portion of the road for a few hours.
According to Danielle Tessen, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation, the road fully reopened at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The cause of the landslide was initially unknown. Now it appears that the culprit was a beaver.
“It was all because of a beaver,” Tessen said.
She explained that a beaver dam on the hill above the road had created ponds. The dam burst, triggering a flash flood that washed dirt and rocks onto the road. The landslide took place about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near Mile Post 187, just north of Paxson Lake.
“The slide itself was pretty minimal,” only about 500 feet wide, Tessen said, but it backed up traffic for about a mile.
Two loaders worked to remove debris and had the highway open to one lane of traffic about two hours later and then fully reopened by Thursday night.
