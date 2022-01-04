The Richardson Highway is back open to motorists after a stretch of the state road was closed due to bad weather.
Road crews cleared deep snow drifts from the highway to allow travel, according to the state Transportation Department.
On social media, people had complained the closure prevented deliveries of hay to local farms. Sara Craig wrote on Facebook that “Delta Junction is the current feed source for rolled hay bales in south central, and our provider cannot transport anything until the road is open.”
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shut down portions of the Richardson and Steese highways this past weekend.
The Richardson Highway had closed between mileposts 186 and 218, north of Paxson and south of Fort Greely. The area spans the junction with Denali Highway.
The Steese Highway summits are now opened between Twelve Mile and Eagle summits, according to Alaska 511, which provides real-time road conditions.
Motorists are advised that driving conditions are difficult, with ice buildup, icy patches, snow on the roadway and plowed snow.
