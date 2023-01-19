Vaccination rates

Vaccination rates among children in the U.S. have fallen in recent years. 

 Mark Boster/TNS

Alaska is seeing a downward trajectory in respiratory diseases.

A slow and steady increase in Covid-19, influenza and RSV cases that started in early November across the nation has slightly declined, according to Joe McLaughlin, chief of epidemiology for the State of Alaska.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com