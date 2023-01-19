Alaska is seeing a downward trajectory in respiratory diseases.
A slow and steady increase in Covid-19, influenza and RSV cases that started in early November across the nation has slightly declined, according to Joe McLaughlin, chief of epidemiology for the State of Alaska.
The XBB1.5 strain of Omicron is currently the main strain of Covid-19 in the United States, he said.
While there has been a slight increase in deaths due to Covid-19 across the nation, in Alaska in recent weeks, there has not been much of an increase in deaths due to Covid-19, he said.
McLaughlin remarked that he was “really thankful” hospitalizations have started to decline in Alaska.
Influenza rates are also decreasing. However, McLaughlin said he suspects flu rates will spike again due to the trend of a spike in the type A flu virus, which is normally followed by a spike in the type B flu virus.
RSV data for Eegion 10, which Alaska shares with the Pacific Northwest, also show a downward trajectory in cases, he said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com