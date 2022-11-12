The results of 2022 agriculture research projects focusing on cover crops, herbicides and grain trials will be the focus of the Delta Harvest Wrap-Up. Program updates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as introductions to three new Alaska agriculture researchers, are also planned.
The gathering is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Delta Career Advancement Center in Delta Junction. It will also be available via Zoom.
Speakers include Steven Seefeldt of the Salcha Delta Soil and Water Conservation District; Mingchu Zhang and Bob Van Veldhuizen of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension; and Marie Jamison and Robert Garcia of the USDA. Researchers Claire Friedrich of the USDA and Caley Gasch and Jakir Hasan of IANRE are featured guests.
For details, contact Phil Kaspari, agriculture agent with the UAF Cooperative Extension Service in Delta, at pnkaspari@alaska.edu or 907-895-4215.