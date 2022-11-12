Steve Seefeldt

Photo courtesy of Phil Kaspari

Steve Seefeldt evaluates the results of a herbicide trial in Delta Junction. Seefeldt is one of the featured speakers in the 2022 Delta Harvest Wrap-Up.

 Photo courtesy of Phil Kaspari

The results of 2022 agriculture research projects focusing on cover crops, herbicides and grain trials will be the focus of the Delta Harvest Wrap-Up. Program updates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as introductions to three new Alaska agriculture researchers, are also planned.

The gathering is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Delta Career Advancement Center in Delta Junction. It will also be available via Zoom.