The new majority in the Alaska House represents a “geographically diverse” alliance between Republicans and rural lawmakers, also known as the Bush Caucus, leaders announced Thursday.

Eagle River Republican Dan Saddler was introduced as House majority leader; Nome Democrat Neal Foster as finance committee co-chairman with DeLena Johnson, R-Palmer, who will oversee the operating budget, and Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham; and Anchorage Republican Craig Johnson as rules committee chairman.

