The new majority in the Alaska House represents a “geographically diverse” alliance between Republicans and rural lawmakers, also known as the Bush Caucus, leaders announced Thursday.
Eagle River Republican Dan Saddler was introduced as House majority leader; Nome Democrat Neal Foster as finance committee co-chairman with DeLena Johnson, R-Palmer, who will oversee the operating budget, and Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham; and Anchorage Republican Craig Johnson as rules committee chairman.
Respect, transparency and fiscal stability are the groups’ main organizing principles, leaders said.
Cathy Tilton, R-Mat-Su, speaker of the House, described the new House majority as a group of like-minded people with the same goals and values.
“We don’t have a binding caucus per se where everybody is forced to vote on the budget,” Tilton said.
They differ on the amount for the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
The Bush Caucus cares about heating homes and putting food on the table, according to Foster. “I think that is something we could work together on,” he said of the compact with Republicans.
The new House majority hosted a news conference in Juneau that was streamed online.
Rural lawmakers have joined with Republicans in the Alaska House of Representatives in the past.
Leaders said they plan to work on a long-term state fiscal plan, starting with a proposal that was developed by a group of past lawmakers.
“How we come together on that is something that we’ll be working out,” said Tilton, who wants to consider a spending limit revision.
Rep. DeLena Johnson said she looks forward to working with some of the newcomers to the Legislature. This year is seeing a high rate of turnover for state lawmakers.
“I’m anticipating that our caucus will have some pretty robust discussions,” Johnson said.
